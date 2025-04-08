Community collaborates for child cyclist safety

For this year’s bike rodeo, the loading zone at a local grocery store turned into an obstacle course. Bike patrol officers taught the young riders the rules of the road when it comes to bike safety and provided them coaching and guidance.

“We are trying to educate the young kids on bike safety as well as what type of safety equipment they need to be wearing while riding,” said Javier Reyes, El Paso Police Department sergeant.

Before heading to the track, experts assisted young riders with their safety gear, , which included helmets that had to be fitted and secure. The safety experts also checked tire pressure and chain condition on the bikes.

Border Bicycle shop owner Adrian Yanez also helped to provide inspections.

“Obviously if you have a bike that has something wrong with it can be dangerous, it can be a hazard, and can cause a crash,” Yanez said.

Once the bikes were in tip-top shape, it was time to hit the track. Tasks on the route included braking, stopping on red, watching for others on the road and safety around railroad tracks.

Judge Najera said she was happy to see the community come together in an effort to improve safety.

“I’m extremely humbled because I wouldn’t have done it by myself,” Najefa said. “I’m humbled that we as a community are out here (because of) the importance of teaching our kids.”