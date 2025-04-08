Attorney General Bird Meets with Costco to Discuss Ditching DEI

DES MOINES—In January, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird co-led a 19-state coalition in a letter to Costco, calling for the company to follow its own motto and “do the right thing” by ditching DEI after the company, instead, claimed that it would double down. Attorney General Bird last week met with Costco regarding the letter. Spokesperson for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Alyssa Brouillet, today issued the following statement in response:

“Attorney General Bird had a productive meeting with Costco, where the company reaffirmed its commitment to not discriminating based on race. During the meeting, Attorney General Bird expressed concerns over some of the company’s policies and practices, including tying DEI metrics to executive bonuses. Costco has already changed some of its policies in the wake of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and has said that its team is reviewing its policies to ensure that it is following the law.”

