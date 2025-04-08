WVDEP, Clay Center hosting 2025 Earth Day event

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and the Clay Center in Charleston are partnering again for their annual Earth Day Celebration.





This year’s free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 and will include a day of environmental education for area grade school-age students.





Exhibitors from various state and federal agencies will be on hand with educational displays and activities promoting environmental stewardship and resource conservation. Activities will take place on the terrace in front of the Clay Center but move indoors in case of bad weather.





Included in the list of exhibitors is the WVDEP’s Youth Environmental Program (YEP), Watershed Improvement Branch, Division of Air Quality and Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP).





In addition to outdoor activities, the Clay Center is offering free entrance to the Caperton Planetarium and Theater to view a short, educational film, as well as access to explore the

Avampato Discovery Museum. Space for these events might be limited so it’s important to register soon.





To register a school group, contact the Clay Center at 304-561-3570 or email groupreservations@theclaycenter.org . For additional information, call the WVDEP's YEP director, Annette Hoskins, at 304-926-0499 ext. 49759.



