WVDEP, WVDOT Annual Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup set for April 26th

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting registrations for the Adopt-A-Highway Spring Statewide Cleanup set for Saturday, April 26. Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways, the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.





Individuals, families, churches, businesses, schools, civic organizations, government agencies and communities can register to pick up trash on almost any state-maintained road, back road or main route. Private roads and interstate highways are not eligible for adoption.





The Adopt-A-Highway program provides garbage bags, work gloves and safety vests to volunteers, and takes care of disposing of collected trash. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old to participate. One-time cleanups are encouraged but must be registered.





Groups must register in advance by April 16th and inform their county DOH garage if they need supplies. To register, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov . If you reach the REAP voicemail, please leave your name, phone number, group name, date of cleanup, number of participants, and the county where your adopted road is located.





Over 2,000 volunteers from more than 240 groups participated in last year's Adopt-A-Highway Spring Cleanup, removing 75,000 pounds of litter from over 500 miles of roadway.







REAP, whose motto is ‘Keeping WV Clean and Green,’ was created in 2005 and strives to clean up West Virginia and rid the state of litter. The program provides technical, financial, and resource assistance to citizens and communities for cleanup and recycling efforts. More information is available on the REAP webpage





