WVDEP's 2025 Roadsides in Bloom calendar now available to order
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 2025 Roadsides in Bloom calendar is now available to order.
The free calendar, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Adopt A Highway program, includes 12 pictures of West Virginia wildflowers growing naturally along state roadways. The pictures were chosen from dozens of entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.
The photographers featured in the 2025 calendar include:
January
Anthony Ovies
February
Kathy Gregg
March
Karl Boone
April
Kathryn Davis
May
Angie Bolen
June
Sandra Miller
July
Beth Knotts
August & Cover
Gary McCoy
September
Lynn Carr
October
Dawn Ovies
November
Dietra Savage
December
Ed Rehbein
Co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the state Division of Highways (DOH), the Adopt-A-Highway program is administered by the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) and improves the quality of the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter.
Since the program’s inception in 1988, state citizens have cleaned up close to 70,000 miles of state highways and roads during annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.