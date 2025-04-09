The Bunker to Open in Mount Pleasant, Redefining Golf and Social Entertainment in Charleston

A large putting surface in the center of the venue creates a relaxed, open-air environment where guests can practice their stroke or simply enjoy the atmosphere. Sports fans will never miss a moment, with nearly 30 screens showing golf tournaments and major sporting events throughout the space.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, Charleston’s entertainment scene gets a bold new addition with the opening of The Bunker , an 8,600-square-foot indoor golf and social venue in Mount Pleasant located at 547 Long Point Road. Designed for both serious players and casual fun-seekers, The Bunker offers a one-of-a-kind experience that brings together cutting-edge golf simulators, immersive games, and a dynamic tap wall experience in a highly social, modern space.“We are thrilled to open The Bunker in Mount Pleasant and can’t wait to become a go-to-spot for the community,” said The Bunker owner Valeria Baldassarre. “Our mission is to create a welcoming space where everyone can gather, relax and have a great time together. Here’s to making new memories!”At the core of the venue are five GOLFZON golf bays , considered the most advanced simulator technology in the world. Each bay—named after iconic courses— can host up to six players and is designed for everyone from beginners to competitive golfers looking to refine their game.But golf is only the beginning. The Bunker is packed with high-energy, interactive experiences including:- Axe Throwing Lanes (10 total): A fresh twist on a classic challenge, The Bunker’s axe lanes are built for safe, social fun and can be booked for individual play or as full private lanes.- Augmented Reality Dart Lanes (4 total): These aren’t your standard dartboards—AR technology transforms this game into a next-gen experience with visual effects and competitive modes.- Landscaped Central Putting Green: A large putting surface in the center of the venue creates a relaxed, open-air environment where guests can practice their stroke or simply enjoy the atmosphere.- Live Entertainment & Social Events: From live music, karaoke, and trivia nights to seasonal tournaments and member leagues, The Bunker offers programming designed to keep things lively all year long.- 29 HDTVs: Sports fans will never miss a moment, with nearly 30 screens showing golf tournaments and major sporting events throughout the space.The Tap Wall: A Self-Serve Experience Built for EveryoneWhile The Bunker is not a full bar, it delivers a premium, self-serve beverage experience:- 21 Taps line the beer wall—including 18 curated rotating craft beers, one for every hole of golf.- 3 wine taps feature red, white, and sparkling selections.- A 12-tap soda fountain ensures options for all ages and preferences.- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is also available on tap, perfect for early sessions or mid-game fuel.Guests can pour their own drinks at their convenience—whether it’s a cold local IPA, a glass of wine, or a refreshing soda between swings. Founding Memberships Now Available – Limited-Time OfferIn advance of its opening, The Bunker is offering a Founding Member Program with exclusive lifetime perks for early adopters.Founding Members receive:- $500 off the annual membership price- No initiation fee- A locked-in lifetime rateAdditional Membership Benefits Include:- 18 complimentary hours of simulator time each month- 50% off additional simulator hours- 20% off drinks from the self-serve beer wall- 25% off axe throwing, darts, and putting- $150 off entry fees for tournaments and leagues- Two free beers per month (21+)- 24/7 access to the facilityOpening This May in Mount PleasantWith space for 171 guests, a lineup of interactive experiences, and a community-focused approach, The Bunker is poised to become a go-to destination for everything from date nights and group outings to serious golf practice and weekend hangouts.For membership information or grand opening updates, visit www.thebunkerchs.com or follow along on Instagram at @thebunkerchs.Press and media inquiries, influencer access, and pre-opening tour requests are welcome.About The Bunker CHSOpening in May 2025, The Bunker is a state-of-the-art indoor golf and entertainment venue located in Mount Pleasant, SC. Featuring GOLFZON simulators, axe throwing, AR darts, a self-serve tap experience, and live event programming, The Bunker is designed for golfers, game lovers, and anyone seeking a high-energy space to play, connect, and unwind.

