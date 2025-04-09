Record Store Day Record Store Day | Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac | Elusive Disc Record Store Day - Wu-Tang and Mathematics - Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman: Wu-Tang, The Saga Continues

Celebrate Record Store Day 2025 at Elusive Disc’s new Anderson, IN, store! Giveaways, exclusive vinyl, and 2 Wicked soundtrack drawings. April 12, 8AM–4PM!

ANDERSON, IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elusive Disc Celebrates Record Store Day 2025 With In-Store Giveaways, Exclusive Releases, and More!

For the first time ever, Elusive Disc invites music lovers to celebrate Record Store Day 2025 in person at its brand-new brick-and-mortar retail location in Anderson, Indiana! After more than 30 years of serving audiophiles online, Elusive Disc is proud to bring the same legendary service and passion for vinyl into the physical world—and what better way to celebrate than on the biggest day in vinyl?

📍 Where? Elusive Disc, 2439 E. 67th Street, Anderson, IN 46013

📅 When? Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

🎉 What to Expect at Elusive Disc on Record Store Day:

✅ Exclusive Record Store Day Releases!

Be the first to grab limited-edition RSD 2025 titles from legendary artists, including Charles Mingus, Yes, Tori Amos, Charli XCX, Peter Gabriel, David Gilmour, Mark Knopfler, Jethro Tull, Post Malone, Prince, Queen, Rage Against the Machine, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, and many more!

🎁 Two Epic Drawings for Wicked Fans!

We’re giving away two Wicked Soundtrack Vinyl Albums in-store!

🕙 First Drawing: 10:00 AM

🕓 Second Drawing: 4:00 PM

Winners must be present to claim their prizes.

🍩 Free Donuts in the Morning!

Start your crate-digging adventure with fresh donuts—our treat to early birds!

🛍️ Free Giveaways (While Supplies Last):

Vinyl Posters

Elusive Disc Tote Bags

Vinyl Records, XRCDs, and CDs for various genres and artists

🛒 Step Into a Vinyl Lover’s Paradise

Elusive Disc’s new store, opened in December 2024, is a haven for collectors and audiophiles alike. With a massive selection of vinyl records across all genres, along with turntables—including the popular Project turntable—turntable cartridges, and premium audio gear, the store offers a hands-on experience for music lovers of every level—from casual listeners to hardcore collectors.

“Our online community has been incredible over the last three decades,” said Elusive Disc founder Bob Bantz. “But there’s something truly special about flipping through records in person, talking music, and sharing that energy. We’re beyond excited to open our doors and celebrate Record Store Day with our local community and fellow vinyl fans.”

💿 Why Elusive Disc?

Since 1989, Elusive Disc has established a worldwide reputation for providing premium vinyl, rare pressings, out-of-print albums, deluxe box sets, and audiophile-quality equipment. In addition to vinyl records, Elusive Disc offers various digital formats, including SACDs, XRCDs, and 24K Gold CDs. The store boasts one of the largest selections of reel-to-reel tapes available online and features music from every genre, including jazz, classical, rock, hip hop, and contemporary pop. Known for its exceptional customer service and deep passion for music, Elusive Disc is your go-to destination for everything analog.

Record Store Day 2025 will mark a new chapter for the brand as it combines its long-standing online success with a true brick-and-mortar vinyl experience.

📍 Visit Elusive Disc

Elusive Disc, Inc.

2439 E. 67th Street

Anderson, IN 46013

🕒 Record Store Day Hours: Saturday, April 12 | 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

🛍️ Regular Store Hours:

Mon–Thurs: 9 AM – 6 PM

Fri: 9 AM – 8 PM

Sat: 12 PM – 4 PM

🔗 Learn More:

🌐 www.elusivedisc.com

📱 Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more RSD announcements!

