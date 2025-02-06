Impex Records Announces the Reissue of Patricia Barber’s 'Modern Cool' as a Definitive Audiophile 180g 33 RPM 2-LP Set

Patricia Barber Modern Cool Vinyl Record Album 180G 33-RPM Double LP Patricia Barber Modern Cool Reissue Double LP 180g 33RPM Vinyl Records by Impex Records Patricia Barber Modern Cool Inner Jacket - Reissue Double LP 180g 33RPM Vinyl Records by Impex Records

Patricia Barber's Modern Cool, Newly Remastered by Bernie Grundman, Pressed on VR900-D2 Vinyl and Featuring Deluxe Packaging with Rare Photos and a Booklet.

Our dedication drives our obsession with every detail of our craft, ensuring you experience great music as if you were in the studio or a concert hall exactly as it was recorded, with the best HIFI.” — Abey Fonn - President of Impex Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impex Records proudly presents the highly anticipated 180g 33 RPM 2-LP reissue of Patricia Barber’s acclaimed album, Modern Cool, arriving on April 25, 2025. This latest audiophile-grade pressing preserves every nuance of Barber’s genre-defying sound, offering an unparalleled listening experience for fans and collectors alike. Preorders are now available at Elusive Disc, Inc..

A Timeless Jazz Classic, Now More Stunning Than Ever:

Originally released in 1998, Modern Cool cemented Patricia Barber’s reputation as one of jazz’s most distinctive voices, earning a 5-star rating from Downbeat Magazine and glowing reviews from The New York Times and Stereophile. Featuring Barber’s iconic rendition of The Doors’ “Light My Fire,” the album became an instant audiophile classic, celebrated for its intelligent songwriting, atmospheric arrangements, and unparalleled sound quality. Patricia's Barber Modern Cool also won the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Surround Sound Album.

This newly remastered edition builds upon that legacy, offering listeners a transformative, high-fidelity experience:

✔ Remastered by the legendary Bernie Grundman, one of the most respected mastering engineers in the world, using the original David Glasser master to ensure unmatched tonal accuracy and dynamic range.

✔ The First Non-1STEP Impex Reissue to feature VR900-D2 technology and vinyl, delivering a breathtakingly silent noise floor, wider soundstage, and exquisite depth, setting a new benchmark for high-end vinyl production.

✔ Limited to only 2,600 copies, ensuring a highly collectible and premium listening experience.

Patricia Barber to Perform at Axpona 2025

To celebrate the reissue of Modern Cool, Patricia Barber will perform live at Axpona 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM.

Axpona (Audio Expo North America) is the largest high-end audio expo in North America, bringing together audiophiles, music lovers, and industry professionals for a three-day event showcasing the latest in high-fidelity audio equipment and technology. This event is a must-attend for serious music enthusiasts looking to experience live performances, expert panels, and cutting-edge sound systems.

What is the VR900-D2 Process?

The VR900-D2 process is a high-performance vinyl compound developed by Neotech, often referred to as “super vinyl” or “clarity vinyl.”

How It Works:

🔹 The VR900-D2 compound is used in a one-step lacquer process, creating a direct lacquer-to-stamper transfer instead of traditional multi-step pressing methods, reducing distortion and preserving the purest audio signal possible.

🔹 The vinyl formulation minimizes surface noise, allowing listeners to hear every detail, dynamic shift, and tonal richness with unparalleled depth and clarity.

🔹 This process is typically reserved for ultra-premium, limited-edition vinyl pressings, ensuring audiophile-grade quality for collectors.

Collector’s-Edition Packaging with Exclusive Artwork & Photography

Beyond its sonic brilliance, this deluxe reissue is a true collector’s piece, featuring:

✔ A 16-page, heavy-stock booklet containing full lyrics.

✔ Rare, never-before-seen photos by renowned Patricia Barber photographer Valerie Booth.

✔ A stylishly updated deluxe gatefold jacket honoring the album’s original aesthetic while elevating it for modern audiophiles.

For those who already own Modern Cool, this remastered VR900-D2 LP edition offers never-before-heard detail and clarity, making it a must-have upgrade.

Available for Preorder – Ships April 25, 2025

Modern Cool 180g 33 RPM 2-LP set is now available for preorder exclusively at Elusive Disc, Inc. for $89.99 USD.

Impex Records also offers Modern Cool in a 5.1 / Stereo SACD Hybrid edition, currently available for $34.99 USD.

For more information regarding the reissue of Patricia Barber's Modern Cool 180g 33 RPM 2-LP, visit ImpexRecords.com.

About Impex Records

Impex Records is an internationally renowned audiophile label celebrated for its uncompromising commitment to sound quality and craftsmanship. Recognized globally within the audiophile community, Impex specializes in producing premium, limited-edition releases that preserve the essence of legendary recordings.

Our catalog features meticulously remastered albums from some of the most iconic artists in music history, including Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Warnes, Stan Getz & João Gilberto, and Patricia Barber, among many others. With a dedication to superior mastering, premium pressing techniques, and exquisite packaging, each Impex release offers an unparalleled listening experience for discerning music lovers.

Impex Records is proud to offer a variety of audiophile-grade formats, including:

✔ 180g 33 & 45 RPM Vinyl Records

✔ SACD (Super Audio Compact Disc)

✔ 24K Gold CDs

✔ CDs

✔ Reel-to-Reel Tapes

Impex Records uses cutting-edge 1STEP and VR900-D2 vinyl technology in our handcrafted collector’s packaging, and every Impex release is designed to deliver music in its purest, most immersive form.

To explore our catalog and experience the difference, visit ImpexRecords.com.

Impex Records proudly presents the highly anticipated 33-RPM 180G 2-LP reissue of Patricia Barber’s acclaimed album and 2013 Grammy Winner, Modern Cool

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.