Elusive Disc, Inc. Announces the Grand Opening of a New Vinyl Record and Audiophile Equipment Store in Anderson, Indiana

Elusive Disc, Inc opens a new store in Anderson, IN, featuring vinyl, SACDs, CDs, & high-end audio gear like turntables, record cleaners, and HiFi audio cables.

We’re excited to create a space where music enthusiasts of all ages can connect, discover new sounds, and rediscover classics.” — Bob Bantz, Founder of Elusive Disc, Inc.

ANDERSON, IN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elusive Disc, Inc., a family-owned and locally operated audiophile and music retailer established in 1989, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new storefront in Anderson, Indiana. This 1,320-square-foot space is set to open its doors on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, from 10 AM to 4 PM, at 2439 E 67th St, Anderson, IN 46013.

The grand opening is not only a celebration of the local music and audiophile community but also a reflection of the remarkable journey of Elusive Disc, Inc., one of the premier audiophile eCommerce platforms in the United States and internationally. Known for offering an extensive catalog of vinyl records, SACDs, CDs, and premium audio equipment, Elusive Disc has built a global reputation for its commitment to quality and sound excellence.

A Legacy Built from Passion

The story of Elusive Disc, Inc. began as a hobby in the basement of founders Bob and Diane Bantz. Driven by their shared love of music and audiophile culture, the couple began selling vinyl records and audio gear to fellow enthusiasts. What started as a small, passion-driven project quickly grew into a thriving business. Today, Elusive Disc serves audiophiles worldwide with an unmatched selection of high-fidelity products and a commitment to outstanding customer service.

As part of this legacy, Elusive Disc is also the proud owner of Impex Records, a boutique record label renowned for producing high-quality reissues of legendary albums. Impex Records has collaborated with iconic artists, including Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Warnes, Al DiMeola, Frank Sinatra Estate, and Stan Getz Estate to create meticulously crafted reissues that deliver unparalleled listening experiences. These partnerships highlight the label’s dedication to preserving the legacy of timeless music through premium analog-driven formats.

More Than Music: High-End Audiophile Equipment

Beyond offering a vast selection of vinyl, SACDs, and CDs, Elusive Disc also caters to audiophiles with an impressive lineup of high-end audio equipment:

Turntables by renowned brands such as Clearaudio, White Hall, VPI, and Pro-Ject.

Turntable Cartridges from Phasemation, Grado, Hana, and Ortofon.

High-fidelity audio cables from industry leaders like Audioquest and Nordost are available.

These products ensure customers can enjoy their music with the ultimate sound clarity and high fidelity.

Event Highlights

Attendees can look forward to an immersive and exciting day filled with:

-Interactive Demos (Listening Room): Experience the latest in audio technology alongside timeless classics.

-Food Truck: Delicious food is available for purchase throughout the day.

Giveaways at the Grand Opening Event:

Elusive Disc, Inc. is thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of giveaways during the grand opening of its new vinyl record and audio equipment store in Anderson, Indiana! Attendees will have the chance to win rare vinyl records and premium audio accessories, making this a must-attend event for audiophiles and music enthusiasts alike.

Vinyl Records Giveaway

Courtesy of Impex Records, attendees can enter to win these highly sought-after, audiophile-quality albums:

-Al Di Meola / Elegant Gypsy (IMXLP6062P)

-Bud Shank / Barefoot Adventure (Seaglass) (IMXLP6057P)

-Youngbloods / Elephant Mountain (IMXLP6051P)

-Barbra Streisand / Live at the Bon Soir (IMXLP6050P)

-Bud Shank / Barefoot Adventure (IMXLP6048P)

Audio Accessories Giveaway:

Big brands in the audiophile industry have teamed up with Elusive Disc to provide these incredible prizes:

-Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2

-Vinyl Reamer

-Quiet Lines 2 Pack

-Zerodust Stylus Cleaner

Grand Prize Giveaway:

-Vinyl Starter pack giveaway

-Month-long contest

-Includes an excellent entry-level turntable along with a great bang-for-your-buck pair of powered speakers. Connect via Bluetooth to your headphones for private listening. Includes a stylus cleaner and carbon fiber brush to keep your cartridge and vinyl sounding great!

This is Elusive Disc’s way of saying thank you to its loyal customers and welcoming new ones to the world of high-fidelity sound. Impex Records has put some of our best-sounding records on sale as a thank-you and also a chance to introduce you to amazing artists and albums you may not be familiar with.

Don’t miss your chance to walk away with these amazing prizes while celebrating the opening of a new hub for premium music and audio gear!

Why Visit Elusive Disc?

Elusive Disc, Inc. has been a trusted name in the audiophile industry for over three decades, offering an extensive catalog of vinyl records, SACDs, CDs, and premium audio equipment. By owning Impex Records, Elusive Disc brings the highest standard of music reproduction to its customers, ensuring unmatched sound quality and craftsmanship. Through collaborations with legendary artists like Barbara Streisand, Jennifer Warnes, and Frank Sinatra, Impex Records solidifies its commitment to celebrating the artistry of music.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Location: 2439 E 67th St, Anderson, IN 46013

About Elusive Disc, Inc.

Founded in 1989 by Bob and Diane Bantz, Elusive Disc, Inc. is a family-owned audiophile and music retailer with a passion for delivering high-quality audio experiences. From its humble beginnings in a basement, Elusive Disc has grown into one of the leading audiophile eCommerce platforms in the U.S. and internationally. With a carefully curated selection of vinyl records, SACDs, CDs, and audio equipment, Elusive Disc has become a go-to destination for music enthusiasts. Its ownership of Impex Records further solidifies its position as a leader in the world of premium music reissues and high-fidelity sound.

For more information, visit https://www.elusivedisc.com.

Celebrate the Sounds You Love – Join Us on December 7th at Elusive Disc’s Grand Opening!

New Product Day: Barbra Streisand Live at the Bon Soir Vinyl on Impex Records, an Elusive Disc, Inc. Company

Legal Disclaimer:

