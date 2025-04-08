4KIRA4MOMS to hold a Virtual Press Conference This Wednesday Launching 2025 Black Maternal health Week Events

An announcement and detailed briefing on the 2025 Black Maternal Health Week events taking place from April 11-17, 2025, in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: An announcement and detailed briefing on the 2025 Black Maternal Health Week events taking place fromApril 11-17, 2025, in AtlantaWHEN: Wednesday, April 9, 2025, 11:30 a.m.WHERE: ZOOM - https://mxcomm.info/4Kira4M2025BMHW WHO: Charles Johnson, Founder and President, and Gabrielle Albert, Executive Director, 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is proud to announce a powerful lineup of community-centered events for the 2025 Atlanta Black Maternal Health Week (BMHW), April 11-17, 2025. In partnership with leading organizations, including Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the City of Atlanta, Morehouse School of Medicine: Center for Maternal Health Equity, Piedmont Healthcare, Hawks/Kaiser Permanente, and Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, this year’s celebration is designed to educate, inspire, and mobilize action around Black maternal health and justice, under the themes of “Healing Legacies” and ”Black Birthing Joy.”Highlights for 4Kira4Moms Black Maternal Health Week Events:Friday, April 11, 2025, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.Visual Arts & Spoken Word Art Competition & ShowcaseEvelyn Rose Studios, 1500 Marietta Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318Celebrate creative expression with an evening of visual and spoken word performances exploring the theme “Joy & Pain: The Black Maternal Health Crisis.” Admission is free.Saturday, April 12, 2025, 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.Community Block Party & WalkMLK Rec Center & Selena S. Butler ParkThis dynamic day- 4Kira4Moms signature Black Maternal Health Week Event includes a walk, vendor booths, health screenings, food, fun, and more—all in support of Black maternal health. The day will start with a Black Maternal Health Walk at 9:30 a.m. to honor Black mothers and advocate for maternal health equity. Following the walk, the Block Party kicks off at 11:30 a.m., featuring a community celebration with vendors, community organizations, free lunch, and activities for the entire family to enjoy. The Block Party will be emceed by the “Hostess with the Mostess,” Shamea Morton, Atlanta Hawks In-Game Host and cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.In addition, there will be special appearances by Harry the Hawk, DJ Mo, and at 2:30 p.m., Block Party attendees will be treated to a free concert by Jukebox Atlanta featuring Grammy-nominated, Kermit Quinn. There will also be a special event activation just for dads, including free haircuts and giveaways, hosted by 4Kira4Dads and the Paternal Centers of Excellence. The Block Party is free and open to all.Sunday, April 13, 2025, noon-3 p.m.Men and Fathers in the Game: Championing Her Victory BrunchMorehouse School of Medicine Conference CenterIn partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine Center for Maternal Health Equity, this free event highlights the vital role men and fathers play in supporting Black maternal health. Moderated by media personality, actor, and author Rashan Ali, the panel features:• Charles Johnson, founder & president, 4Kira4Moms• David J. Castro, II, creative entrepreneur, architect, innovator, and founder, Dungeon Forward & Fun Projects, LLC• Dr. Brandon Frame, professor of social emotional learning, founder/chief visionary officer of The Black Man Can, Inc., Co-Founder of #Hiphoped, and author• Dr. De’smond Henry, Obstetrician/Gynecologist• Ovie Mughelli, two-time All-Pro NFL veteran, healthcare consultant, media correspondentSunday, April 13, 2025, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.Documentary Screening: The Ebony CanalRay Charles Performing Arts CenterA free screening of the dynamic documentary narrated by Academy Award-winning (EGOT) icon Viola Davis and directed by Emmy Award winner Emmai Alaquiva, The Ebony Canal is a masterful cinematic poem that examines the disparities of infant mortality and maternal health among Black and Brown women. The panel discussion will be moderated by actor and advocate Lamman Rucker and will include the following panelists:• Emmai Alaquiva, Emmy Award winner and acclaimed director of The Ebony Canal• Charles Johnson, founder and president, 4Kira4Moms, and maternal health advocate• Kimberly Seals Allers, founder, Irth App, journalist, author• Madeline Sutton, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Elevance HealthMonday, April 14, 2025, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.Black Maternal Health PanelsMorehouse School of Medicine Conference CenterEngage with experts and advocates in panel discussions on critical issues impacting Black maternal health. This free event is in partnership with Morehouse School of Medicine Center for Maternal Health Equity.Thursday, April 17, 2025, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.Piedmont Black Maternal Health TownhallVirtual Event via Microsoft TeamsJoin Piedmont Healthcare and 4Kira4Moms for a virtual town hall addressing maternal health disparities and solutions.All events are free and open to the public with advance registration. For more information and to register, visit www. 4Kira4Moms.com or follow @4Kira4Moms on Instagram and Facebook.###About 4Kira4Moms4Kira4Moms is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes and preventing maternal mortality, particularly among Black women. Through education, policy advocacy, and community engagement, 4Kira4Moms works to ensure that all mothers have access to equitable and respectful care. Learn more at 4Kira4Moms.com.

