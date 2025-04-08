RYSE Secures $2 Million USD in Media Capital Investment from Mercurius Media Capital (MMC)

We see strong potential in RYSE as they lead the retrofit smart home category, offering an innovative solution in a space that has long lacked accessible and consumer-friendly options.” — Piyush Puri, Cofounder, MMC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE , a technology leader in retrofit solutions for smart home automation, announced a $2 million USD in media capital investment from Mercurius Media Capital.The deal equips RYSE with an ability to scale up spends on media to fast-track customer acquisition, strengthen brand presence, and scale sales across America.Founded in 2015, RYSE develops retrofit smart devices that automate existing window shades without the need for replacement. Its products install in minutes, transforming manual shades into smart solutions with full voice and app control through Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. RYSE gives consumers an easy, affordable way to upgrade their homes with smart automation.The smart shading market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising consumer demand for energy-efficient and connected home solutions. RYSE is positioning itself to lead this category by offering affordable, easy-to-install technology for both homeowners and commercial spaces.Mercurius Media Capital ( MMC ) is a global media investment firm specializing in media-for-equity partnerships. MMC partners with high-growth consumer brands, offering access to its extensive media inventory across national television networks, digital platforms, and out-of-home advertising.Key highlights:- $2 million USD in media inventory from MMC- Campaign rollout across North American TV, digital, and out-of-home media- Targeting smart home consumers, eco-conscious homeowners, and commercial buyers- Strategic focus on scaling direct-to-consumer sales and retail partnerships- Supports RYSE’s mission to democratize smart home automation and energy savingsQuote from Trung Pham, CEO of RYSE:"This partnership is a major milestone for RYSE. With MMC’s media support, we can tell our story at scale and accelerate our vision of making smart shading a standard in every home. Our retrofit approach allows homeowners to upgrade affordably, and now we’ll bring that message to millions."Quote from Piyush Puri, Cofounder, MMC:"We see strong potential in RYSE as they lead the retrofit smart home category, offering an innovative solution in a space that has long lacked accessible and consumer-friendly options. Their retrofit-first approach, paired with a compelling value proposition around affordability and energy efficiency, positions them uniquely in a rapidly expanding smart home sector. Our media investment, powered by the reach and influence of our trusted media partners, is designed to accelerate RYSE’s market penetration, elevate brand awareness, and drive lasting consumer engagement. We’re thrilled to support their journey and help bring smart living to more US households"The media campaigns are scheduled to launch in April 2025, with the goal of driving significant lift in brand awareness, online conversions, and retail visibility across America.For media inquiries, please contact:RYSE - pr@helloryse.comAbout RYSERYSE is a smart home technology company building retrofit solutions to automate existing window shades. Its flagship product, the RYSE SmartShade, automates shades with beaded chains, while the newly launched RYSE SmartCurtain installs in under one minute and works with both curtain rods and tracks. RYSE products connect with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, giving users full voice and app control from anywhere. These solutions help consumers lower energy costs, improve indoor comfort, and enjoy the convenience of smart automation.For more information, visit https://www.helloryse.com About Mercurius Media CapitalMercurius Media Capital, launched in December 2023, is the first U.S.-based media-for-equity venture fund with ~$90 million in committed capital. Founded by Satyan Gajwani and Piyush Puri, MMC builds on over 15 years of experience driving media capital transactions at The Times of India Group, facilitating over $3 billion in media-based investments. MMC has partnered with leading media platforms, including Sinclair Broadcast Group, Televisa Univision, Atmosphere TV, NCM, and others to offer high-growth startups and enterprises access to distinct, large-scale advertising inventory in exchange for equity. This strategic fund has invested, through media-for-equity transactions, in several companies, including Edly - Student financing, RVnGo - Peer-to-Peer RV rental marketplace, Captain Experiences - Outdoor experiences marketplace, Storybook - Wellness platform for kids, Realpha - Real estate technology company. Through its Mercurius Bridge initiative, MMC also supports international companies entering the U.S. market, having assisted Deskera (Singapore-based ERP SaaS) and Airtasker (Australian services marketplace).Learn more at www.mmc.us

