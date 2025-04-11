Fort Bend Women’s Center to Host Bon Voyage Boogie Fundraiser Event on June 28

Attendees photographed at a 2019 Boogie event. Boogie will be a night of high-flying fun featuring dinner, drinks, dancing, a live auction.

SUGAR LAND , TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Bend Women’s Center has announced its upcoming fundraising event, Bon Voyage Boogie, taking place on Saturday, June 28, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Sugar Creek Country Club. Guests can look forward to a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, a live auction, and plenty of fun — all in support of survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.This year’s event carries special significance as the community comes together to bid ‘bon voyage’ to Fort Bend Women’s Center CEO Vita Goodell, who is set to retire after 22 years of dedicated service. The evening’s travel-themed festivities will send Vita off in style while raising crucial funds to assist and empower survivors in Fort Bend County and the Greater Houston Area.“It has been a privilege and a blessing to work with Fort Bend Women’s Center for 22 years and to play a part in helping thousands of survivors and their kids become safe and self-sufficient. Thank you to our volunteers, staff, donors and the entire Fort Bend community for your continuing support and commitment to our mission,” says Vita Goodell, CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center.Known for its lively atmosphere and strong community support, the Boogie fundraiser has long been one of the organization’s signature traditions. Well-attended in years past, the event returns this June after a brief hiatus, once again inviting guests to come together for an evening of fun, connection, and purpose.Location: Sugar Creek Country ClubDate: Saturday, June 28, 2025Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PMOpen to the public! Tickets are available at $100 per person, with sponsorship opportunities starting at $3,000. Members of the public are encouraged to attend. All proceeds benefit Fort Bend Women’s Center and its mission to assist and empower all survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information, contact Resource Development Director Patty Holt at pholt@fbwc.org or 281-344-5761.Follow along: @ftbendwomensctrLooking Ahead: 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon Supporters can also look ahead to Fort Bend Women’s Center’s signature fall event, the 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. This year’s luncheon will feature keynote speaker Marcia Clark, renowned attorney, author, and advocate for justice. Tickets are $150 per person, with sponsorship opportunities starting at $3,000.Since 1980, Fort Bend Women’s Center has helped more than 61,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault across the Greater Houston Area find safety, hope, and healing. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, housing assistance, and other critical services — offering survivors the support and resources they need to survive, revive, and thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.