Chapter 9 Institution Institutions brief media on Timothy Omotoso Judgment and handling of GBVF cases, 10 Apr
The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission), the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are inviting members of the media to a press briefing to discuss observations from their court monitoring processes and their collective concerns regarding the abuses in sacred spaces, the handling of the Timothy Omotoso case, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) court cases in the country. In this press briefing, the CRL Commission, CGE, and SAHRC will announce their concerted plans to address systemic failures in the justice system.
Members of the media are invited to join the briefing to be held as follows:
Date: 10 April 2025
Venue: 2 Kotze Street, Human Rights Conference Room, Old Fort Constitution Hill, Braamfontein
Time: 11h30 – 13h30
Commission for Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights
Mr. Mpiyakhe Mkholo
Senior Manager: Communications
RSVP: MpiyakheM@crlcommission.org.za/ 065 592 2752
Commission for Gender Equality
Mr. Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)
RSVP: Javu@cge.org.za / 083579 3306
South African Human Rights Commission
Mr. Wisani Baloyi (Acting Communications Co-ordinator)
RSVP : Wbaloyi@sahrc.org.za/ 081 016 8308
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.