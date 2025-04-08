Submit Release
Chapter 9 Institution Institutions brief media on Timothy Omotoso Judgment and handling of GBVF cases, 10 Apr

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission), the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are inviting members of the media to a press briefing to discuss observations from their court monitoring processes and their collective concerns regarding the abuses in sacred spaces, the handling of the Timothy Omotoso case, gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) court cases in the country. In this press briefing, the CRL Commission, CGE, and SAHRC will announce their concerted plans to address systemic failures in the justice system.

Members of the media are invited to join the briefing to be held as follows:
Date: 10 April 2025 
Venue: 2 Kotze Street, Human Rights Conference Room, Old Fort Constitution Hill, Braamfontein
Time: 11h30 – 13h30

Commission for Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights
Mr. Mpiyakhe Mkholo 
Senior Manager: Communications 
RSVP: MpiyakheM@crlcommission.org.za/ 065 592 2752

Commission for Gender Equality
Mr. Javu Baloyi (CGE Spokesperson)
RSVP: Javu@cge.org.za / 083579 3306

South African Human Rights Commission
Mr. Wisani Baloyi (Acting Communications Co-ordinator)
RSVP : Wbaloyi@sahrc.org.za/ 081 016 8308

