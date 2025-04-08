Permit Allows Public to Salvage Roadkill

Published on Tuesday, April 08, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing a new regulation that allows the public to collect certain wildlife species killed in vehicle collisions. Recently passed legislation sponsored by Chairman of the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee David Bennett and Senate Majority Whip David Tikoian gives DEM more flexibility to address wildlife vehicle collisions, enabling the public to salvage deer or other wildlife with a permit. This approach makes use of an underutilized resource and eases the burden on state staff removing carcasses. A permit is required within 24-hours of collecting wildlife struck by a vehicle. To receive a permit, the public must report the species, estimated age and sex, a photo, and location. Eligible species include white tailed deer, turkeys, beavers, coyotes, fishers, red and gray foxes, muskrats, pheasants, squirrels, rabbits, and racoons. Fisher and foxes have additional requirements found in the regulations on the reporting webpage. Reports can be submitted via the form at www.dem.ri.gov/wildlife-salvage-permit or by leaving a message at 401-789-0281 with the required information.

Before salvaging roadkill, the public should prioritize safety and follow traffic laws. The animal may be field dressed before it’s removed, but parts cannot be left behind, which is a violation of state law and risks attracting other wildlife. The permit allows the possession of one animal killed only by vehicular collision – each individual animal requires its own unique permit.

The new legislation expands reporting requirements to include most wildlife collisions that cause significant vehicle damage, not just deer. This ensures that all vehicle collisions involving wildlife are reported to DEM. Reporting helps DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife (DFW) track populations and improve highway safety. Road-killed animals may not be tagged with hunting tags, and injured animals cannot be killed for salvage, though law enforcement may euthanize and allow salvage.

Last year, DEM received 1,347 reports of deer vehicle collisions (DVCs). DVCs are a public safety risk and average $6,717 in damages per collision according to the Federal Highway Administration. Deer reproductive behavior drives most DVCs. White-tailed deer are common in Rhode Island and regulated hunting is the most effective, method of controlling deer populations, balancing ecological and social factors. DEM biologists seek to balance hunting opportunities while reducing the negative impacts of overpopulated deer, including crop losses, nuisance complaints, and DVCs.

