$1.23M in Grant Awards to Protect 174 Acres of Open Space

Published on Thursday, February 05, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces $1.23 million in grant awards to help communities and local conservation organizations protect valuable green space throughout the state. Four projects will receive matching grants through DEM’s competitive Local Open Space Grant Program to protect 174 acres across Rhode Island. The funding is made possible by the 2022 Green Bond, which was passed by Rhode Island voters, and invests in preserving open space, improving recreational facilities, and cleaning up lands and waters.

“These grant awards will help preserve natural spaces that are so important for protecting both our environment and local communicates,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Through DEM’s Local Open Space Grant Program, preserving green spaces, ensuring that they continue to provide resiliency and recreational benefits for generations of Rhode Islanders to come.”

“DEM is proud to invest in communities and conservation organizations leading the charge to make Rhode Island greener, healthier, and more sustainable,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “These grant awards will open more doors to the outdoors, protect and restore our vital water resources, preserve valuable farmland, and strengthen our ability to withstand the impacts of climate change, helping to ensure a more resilient future for Rhode Island’s communities, economy, and environment.”

Municipalities, land trusts, and nonprofit land conservation organizations were eligible to apply to the FY 2026 Local Open Space Grant Program in May 2025. Applications were reviewed and ranked by Governor Dan McKee’s Natural Heritage Preservation Advisory Committee, with final awards made by the State Natural Heritage Preservation Commission. Grants of up to $500,000 covering up to 50 percent of project costs support projects that preserve or connect lands with significant natural, ecological or agricultural value.

The four open space grants being awarded include:

Glocester Land Trust – Payton Woodlands : $142,500 grant to acquire 24 acres of forestland abutting the Land Trust’s Steere Hill Conservation Area. The land contains areas of important wetland habitat and high-quality streams together with road frontage that will allow for auxiliary parking to the popular Steere Hill.

Town of Tiverton - Hicks: $500,000 grant to acquire a Conservation Easement over 49 acres of land overlooking Mount Hope Bay in densely developed northern Tiverton. The project will secure the land for public access and will protect a diverse woodland and shoreline.

Audubon Society of Rhode Island – Hunt River South: $200,000 grant to acquire 23 acres of a key riverine habitat corridor and shrub swamp along the Hunt River, linking existing conservation land. Protection of this parcel supports diverse wildlife and provides flood storage and erosion control.

West Greenwich Land Trust - Searle: $391,000 grant to acquire 78-acres of farm and forestland – home to an alfalfa operation on prime farmland soils and upland forest located between Big River and Arcadia Management Areas. The property is located in an important groundwater protection area, and its conservation will help to protect drinking water quality for local residents.

Since 1985, over 13,000 acres of land have been protected through the Local Open Space Grant Program. These natural assets play a big role in the state's tourism economy by providing opportunities for the public to camp, fish, hunt, hike, and enjoy the great outdoors.

