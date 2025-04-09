U.S. Soccer Welcomes USAFF as New Disabled Service Organization

USAFF Board Members proudly stand with U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone during the 2025 U.S. Soccer Annual General Meeting, celebrating USAFF’s official recognition as a Disabled Service Organization (DSO). Press Release Content Press Release Content

USAFF earns DSO status with U.S. Soccer, marking a major step forward in promoting inclusive opportunities through amputee soccer.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Amputee Football Federation (USAFF) is proud to announce its acceptance as a Disabled Service Organization (DSO) under the U.S. Soccer Federation, a recognition formalized during the last Annual General Meeting (AGM). This significant milestone amplifies USAFF’s mission to promote inclusivity, physical activity, and empowerment through the transformative power of amputee soccer.

By joining the U.S. Soccer Federation’s esteemed roster of DSOs, USAFF gains a pivotal platform to further its mission of bringing the beautiful game of soccer to individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds with limb differences. The collaboration also reinforces the U.S. Soccer Federation’s commitment to advancing inclusion and creating opportunities for all athletes, regardless of ability.

The U.S. Soccer Federation’s support will enhance USAFF’s efforts to grow programs like the "We Believe Camps," which provide national and regional opportunities for amputee athletes to develop their skills and connect with a supportive community. The partnership will also foster greater visibility for amputee soccer, inspiring athletes and fans nationwide.



USAFF remains dedicated to its mantra, Amputee Soccer 4 ALL, striving to make the sport accessible and transformative for every enthusiast. This new chapter as a part of the U.S. Soccer Federation solidifies the organization's mission to elevate, empower, and respect individuals of diverse abilities through soccer.

For more information about USAFF and how you can get involved, visit: https://amputeesoccer.org. We believe in Amputee Soccer 4 ALL!

# # #

The United States Amputee Football Federation (USAFF) proudly stands as a beacon of inclusivity, physical activity, and empowerment through the dynamic sport of amputee soccer. Since our inception in January of 2023, USAFF has remained steadfast in our commitment to fostering the growth of amputee soccer and providing unparalleled opportunities for individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and genders with limb differences to engage in the beautiful game. Our mission is rooted in the belief that soccer transcends barriers, bringing people together to elevate, empower, and respect individuals of diverse abilities. USAFF champions the mantra of Amputee Soccer 4 ALL, striving to make the sport accessible and transformative for every enthusiast. Join us in our journey towards a more inclusive and equitable world through the universal language of soccer.

