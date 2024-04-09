THE HANGER FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT TO THE U.S. AMPUTEE FOOTBALL FEDERATION (USAFF)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Amputee Football Federation recently received a $3,000 grant from the Hanger Foundation to support We Believe Camps.

We Believe Camps comprises both a National and Regional component, marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower amputee individuals nationwide through the transformative power of soccer. The significance of this grant extends beyond the field; it symbolizes a collective commitment to breaking down barriers and championing the inherent dignity and worth of every individual. By investing in our "We Believe Camps," the Hanger Foundation is not only investing in the future of amputee soccer but also in the holistic well-being and empowerment of our athletes.

The mission of the Hanger Foundation is to empower people with physical challenges to live life as fully as possible. Since its inception, the Hanger Foundation has contributed more than $4 million to 96 non-profit organizations. This is the first year that the US Amputee Football Federation has received funds from the Hanger Foundation.

The United States Amputee Football Federation (USAFF) is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting inclusivity, physical activity, and empowerment through amputee soccer. USAFF has a rich history of fostering the sport and creating opportunities for individuals of all ages, backgrounds, and genders with limb differences to participate in the beautiful game of soccer.

USAFF’s mission is to bring the incredible game of soccer to people of ALL ages and genders. Through the uniting sport of soccer, ALL can be elevated, empowered, and respected. To learn more about USAFF and how you can get involved visit: https://amputeesoccer.org

We believe in Amputee Soccer 4 ALL!

