USAFF and NIRSA to Debut Amputee Soccer at National Championships

USAFF proudly announces a partnership with the NIRSA Championship Series to debut amputee soccer at the NIRSA National Soccer Championships.

This partnership is a monumental step towards creating more opportunities for individuals with limb differences to engage in competitive college soccer.” — Emily Eitzman

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Amputee Football Federation (USAFF) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with the NIRSA Championship Series to debut amputee soccer at the NIRSA National Soccer Championships from November 21-23, 2024. This historic event marks the first time amputee soccer will be featured at this prestigious tournament, representing a significant breakthrough in the sport since its inception in the 1980s.

This partnership represents the most significant alliance between an amputee soccer organization and a major collegiate body in the United States. The inclusion of amputee soccer in the NIRSA National Championships not only highlights the importance of adaptive sports but also paves the way for amputee soccer’s recognition as an official collegiate sport nationwide. This initiative opens doors for thousands of college students and prospective athletes with limb differences, providing them with new opportunities to participate in competitive soccer and engage with their communities.

The event will feature interactive amputee soccer clinics, allowing participants to learn essential skills from elite players and coaches. These sessions are designed to demystify the sport’s unique techniques and rules, making it accessible for everyone—from seasoned players to enthusiastic supporters.

Culminating the festivities will be the “NIRSA Amputee Soccer Championship Match,” showcasing top athletes from across the country. This match will not only display the high skill level of amputee soccer but also illustrate the competitive spirit and resilience of its athletes, further emphasizing the sport’s commitment to inclusivity.

“This partnership is a monumental step towards creating more opportunities for individuals with limb differences to engage in competitive college soccer. We are excited to share the incredible game of amputee soccer with the NIRSA community and beyond. This is a defining moment that demonstrates our commitment to inclusivity and the celebration of diverse abilities in sports,” said Emily Eitzman, Director of Collegiate Development for USAFF.

By introducing amputee soccer to a broader audience, USAFF and NIRSA are not only breaking down barriers but also inspiring future collaborations that will expand opportunities for athletes with limb differences across the nation.

For more details on the event schedule, clinic registration, and match information, please visit: https://amputeesoccer.org/

About USAFF

The United States Amputee Football Federation (USAFF) is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting inclusivity, physical activity, and empowerment through amputee soccer, regardless of skill level. Our mission is to bring the beautiful game of soccer to individuals of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and genders with limb differences, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy and camaraderie that soccer offers.

For more information, follow us on social media:

• Facebook: US Amputee Football Federation

• Instagram : usaff_4all

• LinkedIn : United States Amputee Football Federation

We believe in Amputee Soccer 4 ALL!

