Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 7, 2025

We’ve curated an assortment of events that aim to assist, educate, and enrich Veterans and their families. Each week, we’ll continue to post relevant and timely events for the Veteran community.

Whether you’re a Veteran, service member, caretaker or family member, there are events and experiences tailored to the unique needs of the Veteran community posted below.

National:

April 9, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Caregiver Mental Wellness Workshop Registration: Online

April 9, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 9, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Housing and Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH) & Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)”

April 9, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Cargill

April 10, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Caregiver Mental Wellness Workshop Registration: Online

April 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: SBA Hour with Veterans Webinar

April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online

April 10, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Sharing The Journey – Online Support Group

April 14, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online

April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention”

April 15, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online

April 15, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online

April 15, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Stress Solutions Workshop – Online

April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online

April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veteran Ventures: Turning Side Gigs into Successful Businesses – Online

April 16, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online

April 16, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat

Alabama

April 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET, Hoover, AL: 2025 Veterans Resource Event & Career Fair

April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class

Alaska

No events listed for this week

Arizona

No events listed for this week

Arkansas

No events listed for this week

California

April 9, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Ventura, CA: VA 101: Overview on VA Benefits

April 16, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

Colorado

No events listed for this week

Connecticut

No events listed for this week

Delaware

No events listed for this week

District of Columbia

April 10, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause

Florida

No events listed for this week

Georgia

April 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Fort Benning, GA: Job Fair at Fort Benning

April 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Newnan, GA: Veteran Benefits and Resource Expo – Fri, Apr 11, 2025

Guam

No events listed for this week

Hawaii

No events listed for this week

Idaho

No events listed for this week

Illinois

April 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

Indiana

April 14, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Marion, IN: Advance Care Planning Events

Iowa

April 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Iowa City, IA: VA Claims Clinic

April 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Iowa City, IA: VA Claims Clinic

Kansas

April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Fort Riley, KS: Military to Manufacturing Fort Riley Career Fair

Kentucky

April 9, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

April 10, 2025, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Bowling Green, KY: Warren County (Kentucky) Veterans Town Hall

April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY

Louisiana

No events listed for this week

Maine

No events listed for this week

Maryland

No events listed for this week

Massachusetts

April 10, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

April 15, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

Michigan

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Center, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Adrian, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wyandotte, MI: Veterans Resource and Enrollment Fair

April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Holland, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance

Minnesota

No events listed for this week

Mississippi

No events listed for this week

Missouri

April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Kansas City, MO: Kansas City Veterans Job Fair

Montana

No events listed for this week

Nebraska

No events listed for this week

Nevada

No events listed for this week

New Hampshire

No events listed for this week

New Jersey

No events listed for this week

New Mexico

No events listed for this week

New York

April 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, New York , NY: NYU Veterans Writing Workshop

North Carolina

April 9, 2025, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Goldsboro, NC: Goldsboro Spring Health Fair

North Dakota

No events listed for this week

Ohio

April 11, 2025, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Xenia, OH: Xenia Food Truck Rally

April 12, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Cafe Connect for Women Veterans – Columbus, OH

April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, St. Clairsville, OH: Belmont County Advance Directive Fair

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance

Oklahoma

April 9, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Enid, OK: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Enid, OK

Oregon

No events listed for this week

Pennsylvania

April 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Waterford, PA: Waterford Veteran Resource Fair

April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Greensburg, PA: Westmoreland County Advance Directive Fair

April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Uniontown, PA: Fayette County Advance Directive Fair

April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Monroeville Advance Directive Fair

April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Campus Advance Directive Fair

April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, PA: Washington County Advance Directive Fairs

April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: University Drive Advance Directive Fair

Rhode Island

No events listed for this week

South Carolina

April 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ridgeland, SC: Jasper County Vetearn Affairs VHA Enrollment Event

April 11, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs

South Dakota

No events listed for this week

Tennessee

No events listed for this week

Texas

April 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Dallas, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Dallas, TX

Utah

No events listed for this week

Vermont

No events listed for this week

Virginia

April 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 1) – Virginia Beach, VA

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

April 10, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 2) – Virginia Beach, VA

April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Fort Belvoir, VA: Creative Salute: A FREE art class in honor of service at the National Museum of the United States Army

April 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA

April 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA

April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)

Washington

April 10, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET, Spokane, WA: Fiscal Year 2025 Caregiver Support Program Summit – Spokane, WA

West Virginia

April 10, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Parsons, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Tucker County)

Wisconsin

No events listed for this week

Wyoming

No events listed for this week

To find events in your local area, visit the VA Facility Locator and click your state and local area. Events are listed near the bottom of each page.

Additionally, you can find more events online at Outreach Events.