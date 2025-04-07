Veteran Resources: Events of the week April 7, 2025
National:
April 9, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Caregiver Mental Wellness Workshop Registration: Online
April 9, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 9, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “Overview of Housing and Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing (HUD/VASH) & Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF)”
April 9, 2025, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Online: Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Cargill
April 10, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Online: Caregiver Mental Wellness Workshop Registration: Online
April 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Online: SBA Hour with Veterans Webinar
April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET, Online: G.I. Jobs Get Hired Workshop – Online
April 10, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Sharing The Journey – Online Support Group
April 14, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online
April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Hosted by VA Center for Faith – “VA S.A.V.E. Suicide Prevention”
April 15, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online
April 15, 2025, 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, Online: Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters – Online
April 15, 2025, 8:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Stress Solutions Workshop – Online
April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET, Online: Wellbeing YOU – Online
April 16, 2025, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Online: Veteran Ventures: Turning Side Gigs into Successful Businesses – Online
April 16, 2025, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. ET, Online: Sports Performance Certification Seminar – Online
April 16, 2025, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET, Online: Online Caregiver Chat
Alabama
April 10, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET, Hoover, AL: 2025 Veterans Resource Event & Career Fair
April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Irondale, AL: Creative Arts Class
Alaska
No events listed for this week
Arizona
No events listed for this week
Arkansas
No events listed for this week
California
April 9, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
April 15, 2025, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Ventura, CA: VA 101: Overview on VA Benefits
April 16, 2025, 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET, Santa Cruz, CA: Medical outreach for Veterans – Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
Colorado
No events listed for this week
Connecticut
No events listed for this week
Delaware
No events listed for this week
District of Columbia
April 10, 2025, 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, DC: In-Person Meditation Practice, Take A Pause
Florida
No events listed for this week
Georgia
April 9, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Fort Benning, GA: Job Fair at Fort Benning
April 11, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Newnan, GA: Veteran Benefits and Resource Expo – Fri, Apr 11, 2025
Guam
No events listed for this week
Hawaii
No events listed for this week
Idaho
No events listed for this week
Illinois
April 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Chicago, IL: Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong
Indiana
April 14, 2025, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET, Marion, IN: Advance Care Planning Events
Iowa
April 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Iowa City, IA: VA Claims Clinic
April 11, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Iowa City, IA: VA Claims Clinic
Kansas
April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Fort Riley, KS: Military to Manufacturing Fort Riley Career Fair
Kentucky
April 9, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
April 10, 2025, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Bowling Green, KY: Warren County (Kentucky) Veterans Town Hall
April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Erlanger, KY: Applications Open For DAV Patriot Boot Camp (May 14th – 16th) – Erlanger, KY
Louisiana
No events listed for this week
Maine
No events listed for this week
Maryland
No events listed for this week
Massachusetts
April 10, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
April 15, 2025, 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. ET, Leeds, MA: Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
Michigan
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Michigan Center, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Adrian, MI: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET, Wyandotte, MI: Veterans Resource and Enrollment Fair
April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Holland, MI: MyHealtheVet Assistance
Minnesota
No events listed for this week
Mississippi
No events listed for this week
Missouri
April 10, 2025, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET, Kansas City, MO: Kansas City Veterans Job Fair
Montana
No events listed for this week
Nebraska
No events listed for this week
Nevada
No events listed for this week
New Hampshire
No events listed for this week
New Jersey
No events listed for this week
New Mexico
No events listed for this week
New York
April 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, New York , NY: NYU Veterans Writing Workshop
North Carolina
April 9, 2025, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. ET, Goldsboro, NC: Goldsboro Spring Health Fair
North Dakota
No events listed for this week
Ohio
April 11, 2025, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET, Xenia, OH: Xenia Food Truck Rally
April 12, 2025, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, Columbus, OH: Cafe Connect for Women Veterans – Columbus, OH
April 16, 2025, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET, St. Clairsville, OH: Belmont County Advance Directive Fair
April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Toledo, OH: ID.me and Login.gov Account Creation Assistance
Oklahoma
April 9, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET, Enid, OK: Veterans Benefits Seminar – Enid, OK
Oregon
No events listed for this week
Pennsylvania
April 12, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Waterford, PA: Waterford Veteran Resource Fair
April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Greensburg, PA: Westmoreland County Advance Directive Fair
April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Uniontown, PA: Fayette County Advance Directive Fair
April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Monroeville, PA: Monroeville Advance Directive Fair
April 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Campus Advance Directive Fair
April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Washington, PA: Washington County Advance Directive Fairs
April 16, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh, PA: University Drive Advance Directive Fair
Rhode Island
No events listed for this week
South Carolina
April 10, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET, Ridgeland, SC: Jasper County Vetearn Affairs VHA Enrollment Event
April 11, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Monks Corner, SC: Berkeley County Veterans Affairs
South Dakota
No events listed for this week
Tennessee
No events listed for this week
Texas
April 11, 2025, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET, Dallas, TX: Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution – Dallas, TX
Utah
No events listed for this week
Vermont
No events listed for this week
Virginia
April 9, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 1) – Virginia Beach, VA
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 9, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
April 10, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Virginia Beach, VA: 757 Career Summit Preparation Seminar (Day 2) – Virginia Beach, VA
April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 10, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Education Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, Fort Belvoir, VA: Creative Salute: A FREE art class in honor of service at the National Museum of the United States Army
April 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Peninsula) – Newport News, VA
April 15, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: Hampton Roads Military Community Employer Connect (Southside) – Norfolk, VA
April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Newport News, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (PENINSULA) – Newport News, VA
April 16, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, Norfolk, VA: HERO Wednesday Collaborative Partners (Norfolk)
Washington
April 10, 2025, 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET, Spokane, WA: Fiscal Year 2025 Caregiver Support Program Summit – Spokane, WA
West Virginia
April 10, 2025, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET, Parsons, WV: Veteran Town Hall (Tucker County)
Wisconsin
No events listed for this week
Wyoming
No events listed for this week
