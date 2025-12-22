LiveWholeHealth #297: Reflections and intentions for 2026

I don’t know about you, but for me this year has had many ups and downs, and I try to lean on reflection and meditation practices to help me get through it. At the end of the year, I like to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year ahead. I think about what went well, what didn’t go so well and areas I would like to focus on. I ask myself what I can let go of that no longer serves me to make more room for what does.

Intentions can help strengthen our connection to our own mission, aspiration and purpose (or MAP). In setting my intentions for the new year, I like to also set goals and action steps to achieving them. Intentions tend to be more broad and more compassionate, while goals and action steps can help us focus within our intentions to make change.

For example, you may consider setting an intention to be grounded and present for those around you, or something more concrete, like meditating 15 minutes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Before I set my intentions and goals each year, I like to take the time to reflect on a couple questions. I often think about them with my eyes closed, incorporating them into a meditation practice, and then writing down what comes up for me. I invite you to try this as well by taking just a few minutes out of your busy day to answer these two questions, either writing down what comes to you or just thinking about it in your mind. Knowing there is no right or wrong answer for the two questions and the answers to both may be similar:

What really matters to me in my life?

What brings me a sense of joy and happiness?

When you are ready, setting your paper aside if you were writing down your answers, join me in this short 5-minute meditation practice to help get you in the mindset to set your intentions and goals for this brand-new year.

If you are interested in trying out more meditations and other self-care practices, visit the #LiveWholeHealth archives on VA News.

Do your intentions and goals include making changes related to your health and well-being? The Personal Health Inventory is an easy-to-use tool created for anyone ready to take the next step in their Whole Health journey. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being and centers around what matters to you, not what is the matter with you. With VA’s Live Whole Health mobile app you can learn more about Whole Health, fill out your personal health inventory, set goals and get virtual coaching. The Live Whole Health app is not meant to replace professional care for clinical or mental health conditions.

Connect with the Whole Health team at your local facility by finding your local facility contact online.