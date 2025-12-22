Pelvic health physical therapy restores quality of life for Veterans

Life-changing relief

Orlando VA Healthcare System’s (OVAHCS) Pelvic Health Physical Therapy program is transforming the lives of Veterans by addressing a sensitive but common issue: pelvic floor dysfunction.

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles at the base of the pelvis that support the bladder, bowel, and reproductive organs. When those muscles are too weak, too tight or uncoordinated, Veterans may experience bladder or bowel incontinence, pelvic pain, constipation, pain with intercourse or complications following surgery.

Orlando VA’s Pelvic Health Physical Therapy program provides comprehensive, individualized care that includes assessment, education, and evidence-based treatments and coordination with other VA services.

“Pelvic health is a part of overall wellness, but it’s often overlooked,” said Dr. Cherry Wong, Women’s Care and Pelvic Health Physical Therapy program coordinator at Orlando VA Medical Center. “Our goal is to empower Veterans to take an active role in their recovery and show them there are non-surgical, non-opioid options that can be life changing.”

Pelvic floor therapy and dry needling offer hope for chronic pelvic pain

Coast Guard Veteran Solimar Castro-Camacho sought help at Orlando VA after years of pain caused by severe endometriosis and multiple surgeries.

“The pain was affecting my walk, my daily routine, everything,” Castro-Camacho said. “Through pelvic floor therapy and dry needling, the pain became more manageable. I can walk further, accomplish more and my daily life has improved so much.”

Castro-Camacho expressed that the care she received from Dr. Wong, and the pelvic health team, helped her not just physically, but emotionally.

“They do everything with so much care and compassion,” she said. “At times, you think you’re going through it alone, but you’re not. They are there to help you in your healing journey.”

Dry Needling for Chronic Pelvic Pain is one of the specialized treatments offered through the Women’s Clinic. The technique utilizes small, thin needles inserted into muscle trigger points to relieve tension, enhance blood flow and alleviate pain. It’s a safe, evidence-based therapy that can significantly help Veterans suffering from chronic pelvic or lower back pain.

Nilda Vazquez-Juan, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Women’s Clinic, who works closely with the pelvic health team, said the program’s holistic approach makes a lasting difference for Veterans.

“We meet Veterans where they are,” Vazquez-Juan said. “For many, this is the first time they’ve talked about these symptoms. Our job is to make them feel safe, supported and understood, and to remind them that healing takes time, but it’s possible.”

As part of Orlando VA’s commitment to whole-person wellness, the PREPARe: Perinatal Reproductive education planning and resources program and the RENEW: “Restoration, exercise, nutrition, engagement, and wellness program offers education classes to help Veterans take charge of their pelvic and core muscles, breathing, posture, bladder and bowel health. The Move Forward: Pelvic Floor and Core virtual class offers education on menopause transition, pelvic floor and core exercises, breathing, posture, and bladder and bowel health.

Dr. Wong said the program’s mission is simple: Help Veterans restore function, regain confidence and improve quality of life.

“We want Veterans to know this care is available to them,” Dr. Wong added. “They don’t have to suffer in silence. Pelvic health therapy can truly help them move forward.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.