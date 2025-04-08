SW Sustainability Solutions and Polycarbin Partner to Recycle Nitrile Gloves for a Greener Future

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a leader in sustainable hand protection, is proud to announce its partnership with Polycarbin, a company dedicated to Closed-Loop recycling solutions for single-use materials used in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. This collaboration marks a significant step toward reducing the carbon footprint of innovation—just in time for Earth Day.Through this partnership, SW customers using SW nitrile gloves can now recycle them through Polycarbin’s Gamma Carbin™ program. This enables users to divert non-soiled gloves from landfills and reintroduce them into manufacturing supply chains as recycled materials. This step towards greater extended producer responsibility will help laboratories and healthcare facilities meet their lab sustainability goals while reducing waste, carbon emissions, and environmental impact.“At SW, sustainability is more than a commitment—it’s a responsibility,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions. “By partnering with Polycarbin, we’re giving our customers a practical solution to reduce their chemical footprint and glove waste. This collaboration aligns with our vision for a circular economy and a more sustainable future.”“Our work with SW will empower labs and healthcare facilities to reduce their carbon footprint by recycling one of the most ubiquitous products in clinical and research environments—nitrile gloves,” said James O’Brien, CEO of Polycarbin. “Scientific and medical institutions can now reduce their environmental impact not only through glove recycling, but also through Polycarbin’s broader closed-loop solutions for rigid lab plastics and PPE.”Polycarbin’s closed-loop recycling platform ensures that nitrile gloves are repurposed into new products, reinforcing SW’s dedication to minimizing environmental impact. This initiative complements SW’s breakthrough EcoTekSustainable Technology, which not only reduces glove waste in landfills but also lowers greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.As Earth Day approaches, this partnership underscores the importance of industry-wide action in waste reduction and responsible resource management. Together, SW and Polycarbin are equipping organizations with evidence-based sustainability solutions that make environmental action both measurable and impactful.For more information, visit swssglobal.com and polycarbin.com/recycle About SW Sustainability SolutionsAt SW, we are committed to leading the glove industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our innovative EcoTekSustainable Technology exemplifies our dedication to sustainable solutions, while our expertise in sweat management ensures comfort and performance. We also offer specialized chemical compatibility support, assisting customers in selecting gloves tailored to their unique needs. Our mission is to provide products that prioritize safety, health, and environmental responsibility—for our customers and the planet.About PolycarbinPolycarbin partners with labs and healthcare facilities to recover and remanufacture single-use materials into products that support science and care—not landfills and incinerators. We offer brand-agnostic recycling programs for material streams like rigid lab plastics, PPE, and nitrile gloves. With an emphasis on evidence-based sustainability, Polycarbin provides labs and healthcare facilities with third-party-verified impact data, backed by an ISO 14040/14044-compliant life cycle assessment (LCA), so they can track and measure their progress with confidence. Find out more at polycarbin.com

