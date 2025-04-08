Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Twin Cities

Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Minneapolis Participants discussing an exercise at a previous Lead Generation Workshop.

Strategies and Tactics for Implementing an Effective Lead-Gen Machine

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Metrics, a B2B strategic marketing agency, is excited to announce its upcoming B2B Lead Generation workshop on May 6th, 2025. This intensive four-hour session is specifically designed for senior leadership and marketing to align and build a plan you can have confidence in.Event Highlights:Date: May 6th, 2025Workshop Session: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMHappy Hour & Networking: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55413The workshop addresses a common challenge in B2B marketing: when results don't meet expectations and teams need to reevaluate their strategy. Brilliant Metrics has designed this collaborative session specifically for executive leadership to attend alongside those responsible for executing marketing within their organizations."The content was great, and it has shifted my thinking of approaching if we are more focused on demand or lead generation – and how we can approve our tactics.,” said Meghan Eichelberger, a previous attendee.Jody Delie, another previous attendee, said, “Steve is a great teacher! He guides you step-by-step through a thoughtful process of identifying and understanding your customer and their needs, which is essential to any marketing program. He gets ideas flowing and is so helpful when you have questions about your specific business challenges.”Participants will come away with:- Well-defined position for your company, pulling it away from competitors- Proper segmentation of your audience with prioritized targets- Ideas for lead magnets to pull your ideal customers in- A proven playbook to nurture prospects so they know, like and trust your brand- A framework for building the ultimate offer to get prospects to start the sales process- Strategies to integrate more tightly with the sales team- A plan to measure results- Next steps to turn the marketing program you’ve designed into actionAs a bonus, all workshop attendees will receive free admission and two drink tickets for the B2B Marketing Happy Hour immediately following the session, offering valuable networking opportunities with industry peers.Space is limited. Register today to secure your team's spot and set a new direction for growth in 2025.You can find more information and register here or contact events@brilliantmetrics.com.About Brilliant Metrics:With over a decade of proven success, Brilliant Metrics serves as a strategic agency partner with B2B companies to develop and execute effective marketing strategies that drive measurable results and enhance market presence. Their comprehensive approach combines six proprietary methodologies with cutting-edge marketing technology to provide clarity in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

