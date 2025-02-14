Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Madison

Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Madison

Strategies and Tactics for Implementing an Effective Lead-Gen Machine

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Metrics, a leader in B2B marketing strategy, is excited to announce its upcoming B2B Lead Generation workshop on March 12th, 2025. This comprehensive training session will provide B2B marketing professionals with cutting-edge strategies and hands-on experience essential for thriving in today's market.Event Highlights:Date: March 12th, 2025Workshop Session: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMHappy Hour & Networking: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562The session will showcase Brilliant Metrics' proven methodology, designed to streamline complex marketing strategy development. Participants will discover innovative approaches to customer acquisition, revenue growth, and lead nurturing."Steve Robinson is an outstanding presenter, the workshop was insightful and gave very valuable resources for any marketing professional to use,” said Nikki Leathersich, a previous attendee.Participants can expect to:- Gain weeks of strategic planning in just four hours- Learn a simple yet powerful framework for marketing strategy development- Acquire tactics to start the year strong and optimize throughout- Network with fellow go-getter marketers in the industrySpace is limited. Grab the most go-getter marketer on your team and get your seats at our B2B Lead-Generation Workshop on March 12th. Build your bulletproof plan and dominate in 2025.You can find more information and register here or contact events@brilliantmetrics.com.About Brilliant Metrics:Brilliant Metrics stands at the forefront of B2B marketing strategy, guiding organizations through market complexities with data-backed strategies and proven solutions. The agency’s expertise spans multiple sectors, enabling clients to unlock their growth potential and achieve measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.