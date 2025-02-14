Submit Release
News Search

There were 312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,857 in the last 365 days.

Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Madison

Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Madison

Strategies and Tactics for Implementing an Effective Lead-Gen Machine

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliant Metrics, a leader in B2B marketing strategy, is excited to announce its upcoming B2B Lead Generation workshop on March 12th, 2025. This comprehensive training session will provide B2B marketing professionals with cutting-edge strategies and hands-on experience essential for thriving in today's market.

Event Highlights:
Date: March 12th, 2025

Workshop Session: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Happy Hour & Networking: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

The session will showcase Brilliant Metrics' proven methodology, designed to streamline complex marketing strategy development. Participants will discover innovative approaches to customer acquisition, revenue growth, and lead nurturing.

"Steve Robinson is an outstanding presenter, the workshop was insightful and gave very valuable resources for any marketing professional to use,” said Nikki Leathersich, a previous attendee.

Participants can expect to:

- Gain weeks of strategic planning in just four hours
- Learn a simple yet powerful framework for marketing strategy development
- Acquire tactics to start the year strong and optimize throughout
- Network with fellow go-getter marketers in the industry

Space is limited. Grab the most go-getter marketer on your team and get your seats at our B2B Lead-Generation Workshop on March 12th. Build your bulletproof plan and dominate in 2025.

You can find more information and register here or contact events@brilliantmetrics.com.

About Brilliant Metrics:
Brilliant Metrics stands at the forefront of B2B marketing strategy, guiding organizations through market complexities with data-backed strategies and proven solutions. The agency’s expertise spans multiple sectors, enabling clients to unlock their growth potential and achieve measurable results.

Emily Schmitt
Brilliant Metrics
emily.schmitt@brilliantmetrics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On B2B Lead Generation Workshop in Madison

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more