Brilliant Metrics Announces Hands-On Account-Based Marketing Workshop in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brilliant Metrics is excited to announce its upcoming Account-Based Marketing (ABM) workshop on February 12th, 2025. This intensive, hands-on session is designed for marketing professionals looking to implement or enhance their ABM strategies without significant upfront software investments.Event Highlights:Date: February 12th, 2025Workshop Session: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PMHappy Hour & Networking: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: Indeed Brewing Company, 530 South 2nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204This workshop offers a unique opportunity for marketers to develop a comprehensive ABM plan through small group exercises and expert guidance. Participants will leave with actionable strategies and a concrete plan tailored to their organization's needs."Steve does a wonderful job at explaining complex topics in a way that all can understand and, more importantly, apply," said Abbie Hill, a previous attendee.Key Topics Include:- Defining ABM and its business case- Differentiating between demand generation and ABM- Identifying target accounts and personas- Exploring three types of ABM and selecting the right approach- Developing a pipeline approach for sustainable ABM programs- Creating effective sales outreach structures- Aligning messaging, content, and channels with the buyer's journeyThe workshop will also feature insights from successful ABM programs and lessons learned from real-world challenges, providing attendees with a balanced view of ABM implementation.Space is limited to ensure an interactive and personalized experience. Marketers interested in elevating their ABM strategies are encouraged to register early.You can find more information and register here or contact events@brilliantmetrics.com.About Brilliant Metrics:Brilliant Metrics is a leading B2B marketing agency dedicated to helping marketers navigate the chaos with data-driven insights, innovative solutions, and battle-tested solutions. With a track record of success across various industries, Brilliant Metrics empowers businesses to reach their full potential and drive significant growth.

