Week of the Young Child®: Tuesday Early Childhood Professional Spotlights

Chelsea Brewer “Chelsea is an invaluable teacher and resource in early childhood education in Maine,” Brewer’s nominator said.

Chase Warren “Chase consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to helping children overcome challenges and build the necessary skills for everyday activities, from fine motor coordination to self-care tasks,” Warren’s nominator said.

Cindy Lapointe “Cindy is incredibly thoughtful, supportive, and reassuring,” Lapointe’s nominator said.

Cissy Jellison “Childcare is hard to come by these days, but Cissy has built an amazing program to serve the children and families of this community,” Jellison’s nominator said.

Crystal Oliver “Working with children and families to navigate the intricacies of early childhood education, particularly in special education, to best meet their needs is some of the most meaningful work,” Oliver said.

Danielle Pendleton “The best part of my job is honestly playing with the children and knowing it isn’t just play to them; this is how they learn best – and watching them grow, as they develop more skills, and seeing their faces bright and shining with pride,” Pendleton said.

Danielle Ridlon “Early care is such an important part of a young child’s development. I am proud to be a resource for families,” Ridlon said.

Delores Alberico, D’s Daycare “I love what I do because it allows me to make a positive impact on the lives of young children, including my own,” Alberico said.

Demika Stowe “Demika is always in tune with children’s needs beyond the academic profile,” Stowe’s nominator said.

Donna Hinkledire, Children’s Center of Augusta “I love to watch the excitement in the students’ eyes when I bring out a new toy or a favorite toy,” Hinkledire said.

Emily Gravel “Emily is an amazing preschool teacher. She is creative, patient, and kind. She truly loves her job, and it shows!” Gravel’s nominator said.

Emma Boone “She is always working to come up with new strategies for learning,” Boone’s nominator said.

Erin Gaudette, Dayton Consolidated School “I am grateful to serve children with a nurturing, caring, play-based learning environment to instill a positive first-year school experience as a classroom family,” Gaudette said.

Erin Ketcham “From day one, Erin has made it clear that her number one priority is helping kids and their families get connected with resources and providers in their communities to ensure the kids are getting what they need,” Ketcham’s nominator said.

Haley Small, Somerset Preschool Inc. “She is an instrument of laughter while maintaining a pillar of understanding for children, staff, and families,” Small’s nominator said.

Hannah Gundersdorf “Hannah always puts her students’ best interest first. Her students feel safe and cared for, as they pursue their academic journey,” Gundersdorf’s nominator said.

Hannah Marshall “She goes over and above to support my little guy and to make flexible options for him when he’s having struggles,” Marshall’s nominator said.

Heather Thurlow “She is a dedicated professional who pours her heart into her work,” Thurlow’s nominator said.

Heather Umel “Ms. Heather is more than caring and kind; she is empathetic and understanding,” Umel’s nominator said.

Heidi Campbell, Whatever Is Clever Family Child Care “I love what I do because no day is ever the same. Children are very entertaining, keep you laughing, and keep you on your toes,” Campbell said.

Isabella Rand, Sacopee Valley Elementary School “I love being able to show up for my students and them knowing they have me in their corner,” Rand said.