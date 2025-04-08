Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 7, 2025 include the following:

Monday, April 7 at 12:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Columbia Rotary Club, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, April 7 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and SLED Chief Mark Keel were joined by state and local law enforcement agencies and community partners to provide an update on the state's efforts to combat dogfighting, SLED Forensics Services Laboratory, 4700 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 9 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Resilience Conference, Hyatt Regency Greenville, 220 N. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, April 9 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in a virtual meeting of the Santee Cooper Advisory Board.

Note: The link to the live stream will be available on Santee Cooper's website.

Wednesday, April 9 to Thursday, April 10: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican State Leadership Committee Women’s Summit, Boca Raton, FL.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: March 31, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of March 31, 2025 included:

Monday, March 31

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development call.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:10 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Tuesday, April 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:45 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Legislative Reception, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, April 2

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the United States Supreme Court oral arguments for Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, United States Supreme Court, 1 First Street NE, Washington, D.C.

12:00 PM: Media availability.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a luncheon following oral arguments, Washington, D.C.

Friday, April 4

3:10 PM: Economic development call.

3:45 PM: Policy call.

4:00 PM: Agency call.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Greenville Drive Opening Game and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Craig Brown, Greenville Drive, 935 S. Main Street, Suite 202, Greenville, S.C.

7:55 PM: Call with the parents of Nate Baker.