Family Hospice partners with Alzheimer’s Association to expand educational outreach

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice announces an official partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association , Georgia Chapter, to enhance educational outreach and raise awareness of available resources for individuals facing Alzheimer’s or other dementia.This collaboration will provide families, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with critical information on hospice and Alzheimer’s and dementia-related support. As part of this effort, Family Hospice and the Alzheimer's Association are planning an upcoming statewide initiative in Georgia aimed at expanding awareness and support. Both organizations will share educational materials at community events and through social media to ensure families and caregivers have access to the guidance they need.“We understand that Alzheimer's disease and other related dementia often present unique challenges for both patients and their families,” said Paige Powell, the sales support manager at Family Hospice. “By partnering with the Alzheimer's Association, we strengthen our shared mission of improving the lives of those affected by this disease. This collaboration grants our team the opportunity to make a powerful and far-reaching contribution, expanding our impact to a scale that will truly transform the lives of many.”“We know that families facing Alzheimer's disease often encounter the complexities of end-of-life care. This partnership with Family Hospice is a crucial step in bridging that gap,” said Jill Disney, the senior director of programs and services at the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can provide families more comprehensive support, education, and guidance during these challenging times, ensuring they receive the specialized care they need.”For more information on available resources and upcoming initiatives, visit the Family Hospice website or the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter website.***About Family Hospice:Family Hospice is a trusted hospice care organization providing compassionate, quality care for end-of-life needs to families in Georgia and South Carolina. The mission of Family Hospice is to serve those battling terminal illnesses by enhancing their quality of life and preserving their dignity while providing medical guidance during difficult times. For more information, visit www.homewithfamily.com About Alzheimer’s Association:The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Visit www.alz.org ###

