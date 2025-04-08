Palestine: another journalist dies following Israeli strike on tent

The NUJ has learned of the death of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Mansour with shock and sadness.

Mansour died having sustained severe burns in an Israel bombardment of a tent accommodating journalists close to Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on 7 April. Mansour, who worked for Palestine Today, was killed in the same airstrike as Hilmi Al Faqawi, a broadcaster for Palestine TV. At least six other journalists were injured in the attack.

Yesterday the NUJ joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) in condemning the continued attacks on journalists. The union stated that the attack was a clear violation of international law and once again called for an investigation into the action of the Israeli forces.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"This is another shocking development. The outside world relies on Palestinian journalists because of the blockage on international media organisations and journalists entering the region. The targeting of journalists can never be acceptable and must be condemned. Our thoughts are with Ahmed's family, friends and the journalistic community."

Return to listing