NUJ campaigns and communications department vacancy
The union is seeking a senior campaigns and communications officer (fixed-term maternity cover).
The Officer will lead and line manage the work of the campaigns and communications department, covering all sectors of the NUJ to help promote the work and interests of the union.
To apply: complete the application form and send it along with your CV, a covering letter and GDPR declaration to [email protected]
Close of applications: Noon, Friday 10 October 2025
