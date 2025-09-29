Birmingham & Coventry NUJ branch expresses solidarity with Reach journalists

The Birmingham & Coventry NUJ Branch has passed a motion expressing support and solidarity with journalists at Reach amid plans by the publisher to make large-scale redundancies.

This follows similar statements by the NUJ Financial Times and PA chapels and PR & Communications branch.

The motion said:

“Birmingham & Coventry NUJ Branch is dismayed by Reach plc’s plans to make sweeping redundancies that have put 600 journalists at risk of losing their livelihood – including in the West Midlands. These are uncertain and worrying times for members and their families. “Newsroom staffing levels are already very stretched and we express support and solidarity to all members affected by the company’s plans. The threat of AI to remaining jobs is concerning. We call on Reach to engage closely with the Union to minimise any job losses and to ensure that wherever possible those being made redundant are volunteers who want to leave.”

