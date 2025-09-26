Killers of Martin O’Hagan must be brought to justice

Ahead of the 24th anniversary of the murder of Martin O’Hagan, the NUJ has repeated its call for an independent investigation to ensure the perpetrators of his killing are brought to justice.

The Sunday World esteemed journalist and NUJ member was shot dead by the Loyalist Volunteer Force in September 2001, and despite repeated calls by the union and wider public, those responsible have evaded justice for over two decades.

Last year, the NUJ wrote to political leaders across the UK and Ireland urging once more, that an external independent investigation be held into the murder of O’Hagan. A year on, no investigation has been announced. For 24 years, the NUJ has campaigned for the killers of Martin O’Hagan to be brought to account.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"To mark another anniversary of Martin O'Hagan's brutal killing with yet no progress on an independent investigation into his killing is shameful, and sends a deeply concerning message about the UK and Irish governments' failure to tackle the impunity enjoyed by those who target journalists. "The NUJ along with the family of Martin O’Hagan and many human rights organisations included Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice, have become weary of the delays in publishing the report of the police ombudsman, and the constant refusal of political leaders in Northern Ireland and Westminster to treat the O’Hagan murder with the necessary degree of seriousness. "It is time for all political leaders in Northern Ireland to end the game of ‘pass the parcel’ and finally deal with this issue as a matter of urgency. "Journalism is not a crime, yet without urgent action we risk even more time passing by as those responsible face no justice. We continue to tirelessly campaign, recognising that it is incumbent on UK and Irish governments to properly investigate any suggestion that the PSNI may have known of plans to murder Martin. There is still an opportunity to ensure Martin's killers face the full weight of the law."

