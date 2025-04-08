Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash #2
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – DUI #2
CASE#: 25A3002330
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025
STREET: Valley House View
TOWN: Warren
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sugar Bush Access Rd
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Heather Habich
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above mentioned date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on Valley House View in Warren, VT. Upon arrival, troopers identified the operator as Heather Habich. Further investigation indicated Habich was operating under the influence and she was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Habich was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2025 0830 hours
