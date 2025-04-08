Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / DUI Crash #2

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – DUI #2

 

CASE#: 25A3002330                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: Berlin Barracks                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025

STREET: Valley House View

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sugar Bush Access Rd

WEATHER:       clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Heather Habich

AGE: 56     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Santa Fe

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above mentioned date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over on Valley House View in Warren, VT.  Upon arrival, troopers identified the operator as Heather Habich.  Further investigation indicated Habich was operating under the influence and she was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing.  Habich was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

 

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Washington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/24/2025     0830 hours       

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

