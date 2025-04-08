Twelve Participants Graduate from Douglas County Adult Drug Court

Twelve participants graduated from the Douglas County Adult Drug Court, on March 19, 2025, marking the program's 128th graduation. Unfortunately, the ceremony was canceled due to a blizzard that afternoon. Graduates are invited to attend the next ceremony in June to celebrate their achievements in person alongside fellow graduates.

This milestone reflects the program's ongoing success since its inception in 1997. Graduates demonstrated sustained abstinence from controlled substances and alcohol, active participation in substance abuse treatment programs, completion of educational and employment goals, and regular reviews by the court’s judges.

Adult Drug Courts provide an alternative to traditional sentencing for nonviolent drug offenders, offering a structured program that includes judicial supervision, substance abuse treatment, case management, and ongoing monitoring. The program incorporates urinalysis testing, referrals, and follow-ups on employment, education, and self-improvement goals. Its ultimate aim is to enhance public safety while increasing participants' chances of successful rehabilitation. Those who complete the program have their charges dismissed.

Adult Drug Courts have proven to be a cost-effective and innovative approach to helping individuals overcome substance use disorders. By turning their lives around, graduates not only benefit themselves but also their families and the broader community. Many expressed pride in their sobriety, full-time employment, and optimism about their future aspirations.

For additional information, please contact:

Teresa Noah, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: (402) 599-2665 Email: teresa.noah@dc4dc.com