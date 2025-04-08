Massachusetts Mayflower Academy Rebrands to VHS Learning Academy

VHS Learning Academy is an accredited full-time online private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program. Graduates have gone on to such prestigi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For almost a decade, Massachusetts Mayflower Academy has given students the opportunity to earn high school diplomas through full-time online education. Today, the Academy announced its official rebranding to VHS Learning Academy, reflecting its connection to its parent organization, VHS Learning, a nonprofit organization providing online education to students and schools worldwide for almost thirty years.“VHS Learning Academy is a full-time online private school, and VHS Learning is a part-time supplemental online program that provides students and schools with expanded curriculum offerings. All students enrolled in both the full-time and supplemental programs take VHS Learning courses from the same course catalog, and Academy students use these courses to meet their high school graduation requirements,” said Carol DeFuria, CEO of VHS Learning Academy. “This rebrand clarifies the connection between VHS Learning’s supplemental program and its full-time Academy program.”Accredited by Middle States Association-Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), VHS Learning’s full-time program (formerly known as Massachusetts Mayflower Academy) was founded in 2016. Enrolled students earn a high school diploma by completing a personalized learning plan built from VHS Learning’s more than 250+ courses, ranging from core subjects and unique electives to 29 Advanced Placementcourses and a variety of Honors options. Courses are instructor-led, cohort-based and delivered asynchronously.“Academy students come from all over the United States, and we also have international student enrollments,” said Michalowski. “Students enroll in VHS Learning Academy for a variety of reasons. Some need more scheduling flexibility to pursue a personal passion such as a dance or sports career. Others are drawn to the robust selection of academic courses. Regardless of the reason students enroll, we’re dedicated to providing an engaging, challenging, and deeply supportive learning environment that meets their needs.”Please visit VHSLearning.org to learn more about VHS Learning’s supplemental and full-time Academy pro.About VHS Learning Academy and VHS LearningVHS Learning Academy is an accredited full-time online private school. The academy enrolls students from across the United States and around the world in its college preparatory diploma-granting high school program. Graduates have gone on to such prestigious colleges as Bates College, California Institute of the Arts, Temple University, and Boston University. VHS Learning Academy is operated by VHS Learning, a nonprofit organization providing high-quality online high school courses since 1996. Accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC), VHS Learning courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. Certified teachers provide instruction for more than 250+ unique online courses, including 29 Advanced Placementcourses. For more information, visit VHSLearning.org# # #

