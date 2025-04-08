MiEN Releases White Paper on Transforming Community College Learning Spaces for Future-Ready Students

MiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways.

We’re excited to collaborate with community college leaders to explore how they can create dynamic, inclusive spaces for future-ready students.” — MiEN Company VP of Education and Marketing Dr. Christina Counts

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community college enrollment has dropped by nearly 1 million students since before the pandemic. To help community college leaders address students’ changing needs and expectations, MiEN Company has published a new white paper, “Designing New Innovative Spaces for Community Colleges.”The informative eight-page guide discusses the important roles community colleges play in workforce development and higher education, and it suggests five key changes colleges can make to improve students’ educational experiences. The white paper explores how adding, updating, or enhancing learning and social spaces can benefit students, faculty, and the community. It also highlights two community college design projects to illustrate these ideas in practice. In addition, it features grant opportunities to support community college education initiatives, workforce training programs, and infrastructure.The white paper is authored by MiEN Company VP of Education and Marketing Christina Counts. Dr. Counts is a former teacher, instructional leader, and school administrator with more than 17 years of experience in education. In her current position, she leads a team of professionals that support schools in transforming spaces into modern, engaging learning environments.“Research shows that today’s community college students are looking for more than a degree. They’re looking for fulfilling educational experiences that will prepare them for professional and personal success,” said Dr. Counts. “We’re excited to collaborate with community college leaders to explore how they can create dynamic, inclusive spaces for future-ready students.”To download a free copy of “Designing New Innovative Spaces for Community Colleges,” educators can visit miencompany.com/resources/white-papers/.About MiEN CompanyMiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways. An American company with a strong European influence, its products and services represent the ideas and collaborative efforts of an expert team of suppliers, designers, and engineers. Built strong and durable using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, its products rank high in the industry in meeting the demands of creating dynamic and collaborative learning environments. For more information go to https://miencompany.com # # #

