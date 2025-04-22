New VHS Learning High School Courses Boost Career Readiness

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career readiness courses and activities fulfill a major educational goal of high school – ensuring students both know about potential career paths and have essential workplace skills that can be used right after graduation. VHS Learning is helping educators give students access to such learning opportunities with six new career preparation courses:• Business Communications 1A: Introduction• Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe• Renewable Technologies: Introduction• Sports and Entertainment Marketing 1B: Promoting the Main Event“When students are considering what they want to do after high school, one of their biggest challenges is finding opportunities to discover what a specific career path will involve,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Our course offerings help students explore different fields and provide students with opportunities to collaborate with their peers and develop essential skills that prepare them for the future.”In VHS Learning’s Business Communications 1A: Introduction course, students learn the importance of excellent professional communication as a key to business success. Students enhance essential skills such as using and reading body language, speaking, active listening, and writing. Course participants will become acquainted with the advantages and challenges of collaboration as they communicate in teams and groups. In addition, they’ll discover how to plan, create, and deliver business presentations and communicate through graphics.Students taking Fashion Design explore career and entrepreneurial opportunities in the fashion industry, sustainable fashion, and the ways in which fashion welcomes people with disabilities. Students will gain technical knowledge such as various hand or machine stitches and the appropriate tools and fabrics for different projects. They will also learn how to communicate assertively and how to positively present their skills, talents, and interests.In Hospitality and Tourism: Traveling the Globe, students investigate different businesses within the hospitality and tourism industries and explore the impact of tourism on local, national, and global levels. Course participants will also discover what’s involved in operating tourist locations, creating marketing for leisure and travel, spotting trends, and planning events.The Renewable Technologies course serves as an introduction to recent approaches to energy technologies. Course participants will understand the reasons for using renewable energy technologies as well as the advantages and disadvantages of certain technologies such as solar, geothermal, nuclear, and wind energy.In the Sports and Entertainment Marketing 1A: Introduction course, students will trace the development of these two industries and dissect their dual nature. They will also define elements of the promotional mix and engage in activities such as developing and sharing a business plan. In addition, the course will allow participants to identify professional roles and research entrepreneurship opportunities within the two industries.Students in the Sports and Entertainment Marketing 1B: Promoting the Main Event course will study different marketing roles and how they relate to one another. They will also explore marketing methods such as forecasting and analyzing trends to establish effective pricing strategies and creating research-based marketing plans that recognize risk management.“For almost three decades, our nonprofit has partnered with high schools to expand their school’s course offerings and provide their students with more educational choices,” said DeFuria. “Every VHS Learning online course is taught by an experienced certified high school teacher, 81% of whom possess a master’s degree or higher. VHS Learning teachers and staff are dedicated to providing students with opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable to them; we look forward to helping schools do more with less, especially in times of uncertainty.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 250+ online high school courses — including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

