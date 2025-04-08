Health Tech Academy Launches Online Mental Health Technician Program

Self-paced Mental Health Technician program prepares students for MHTC certification through online therapeutic intervention and emotional health modules.

In just 16 weeks, students can build the skills they need to complete the program, earn their MHTC certification by AMCA, and start a fulfilling career in behavioral health.” — Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy is excited to welcome students into its newest program: an online Mental Health Technician bootcamp , built to prepare learners for vital frontline roles in behavioral health. Developed in collaboration with experienced mental health professionals, the program equips students with essential knowledge in patient care, crisis intervention, therapeutic communication, and clinical documentation. Delivered through a flexible model that blends expert-led group coaching with self-paced online coursework, the bootcamp is open to students with a high school diploma or GED. Over the course of 16 weeks, participants gain the practical skills and credentials needed to support individuals facing mental health challenges in a variety of care settings.Health Tech Academy (HTA) developed their online Mental Health Technician bootcamp to equip aspiring healthcare professionals with the tools, the knowledge, and the empathy they’ll need to help the one in five patients who will experience a mental health issue this year. Structured, week-to-week coursework includes expert-taught lessons in patient care, crisis management, medication management, psychopharmacology, and psychological development.“We’re proud to launch a program that empowers the next generation of mental health technicians to make a real difference in patient care,” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. “In just 16 weeks, students can build the skills they need to complete the program, earn their MHTC certification by AMCA, and start a fulfilling career in behavioral health. Our mission is to streamline the path to employment while delivering high-impact training that supports both students and the communities they’ll serve.”Health Tech Academy’s new Mental Health Technician program connects learners with experienced professionals working in the behavioral health field. Personalized 1:1 mentorship offers guidance and real-world insights that traditional degree programs often lack. The flexible, student-first approach encourages learners to build confidence through hands-on practice, open communication, and collaborative learning — without the pressure of high-stakes environments. Self-paced lessons and rapid feedback from mentors keep students moving forward without delays. The program’s all-inclusive pricing — covering materials, certification prep, and exam fees — makes it an affordable alternative to costly college pathways.“Our new Mental Health Technician bootcamp gives students the practical skills, mentorship, and real-world preparation they need to step confidently into behavioral health roles,” said Danish Khan, Product and Programs Manager at Health Tech Academy. “Every element — from the interactive coursework to the built-in career planning tools and our career evaluation assessment —was created to address workforce shortages and equip learners to meet the growing demand in mental health care.”This program is the most recent in Health Tech Academy’s established portfolio of healthcare certification programs , including their in-demand certifications for aspiring surgical technicians, patient care technicians, sterile processing technicians, medical assistants, and healthcare IT professionals.Designed for flexibility and speed, each program offers a direct path to meaningful healthcare careers without the time or cost of a traditional degree. With schedules that adapt to busy lives and budgets that avoid long-term debt, Health Tech Academy bootcamps empower future mental health technicians to start making an impact — on their own terms.

