Health Tech Academy and Native American Indian Association Partner for No-Cost Healthcare Training in Tennessee

This partnership will empower NAIA students who qualify to participate in Health Tech Academy’s programs at no cost.

This initiative not only benefits individuals but also addresses the critical staffing needs in Tennessee’s healthcare sector.” — Karla Coleman, Nat'l Director of Workforce Dev. at HTA

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy (HTA), a leader in addressing healthcare staffing challenges through innovative education and apprenticeship programs, is excited to announce its partnership with the Native American Indian Association (NAIA), a nonprofit organization based in Smyrna, Tennessee. This collaboration aims to offer no-cost allied healthcare training to Native Americans across the state of Tennessee.NAIA is committed to providing growth and success opportunities for Native Americans through education and employment. By partnering with HTA, NAIA will help Native Americans in Tennessee access comprehensive healthcare training programs at no cost, helping individuals build careers in high-demand fields.HTA’s online bootcamps provide flexible, self-paced training in a wide range of healthcare professions, including Surgical Technology Medical Assisting , Patient Care Tech, Pharmacy Tech, Dental Assisting, Medical Coding, Medical Billing & Coding, and Phlebotomy Tech. This partnership enables qualifying Native Americans to gain essential skills for long-term careers in these critical fields.“This partnership offers Native Americans of all ages an incredible opportunity to achieve long-term career success through short-term certification programs in high-demand job fields," said Shakela Clinton, WIOA Program Manager at NAIA Employment and Training.Karla Coleman, National Director of Workforce Development at Health Tech Academy, added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with NAIA to empower Native Americans with valuable skills and career opportunities, all at no cost. This initiative not only benefits individuals but also addresses the critical staffing needs in Tennessee’s healthcare sector."“We're excited to collaborate with NAIA to provide Native Americans in Tennessee with the opportunity to build fulfilling careers in healthcare,” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. “This partnership aligns with our mission to expand access to quality healthcare education and assist individuals that are looking for long-term careers in healthcare,” she concluded.To learn more about Health Tech Academy, visit https://www.healthtechacademy.org/wioa To learn more about the Native American Indian Association, visit https://www.naiatn.org About Health Tech Academy (HTA)Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Health Tech Academy aims to transform healthcare education and staffing. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and personalized learning, our flexible healthcare bootcamps are delivered 100% online, self-paced, and tailored to fit seamlessly into your schedule. We collaborate with universities and employers to transform the healthcare workforce, one talent at a time.About the Native American Indian Association (NAIA)Founded in 1980, the Native American Indian Association of Tennessee, Inc. (NAIA) is the only statewide non-profit organization with an all-Indian Executive Board of Directors. NAIA represents the concerns of more than 30,000 Native American residents of Tennessee and is committed to improving the quality of life for Native Americans through self-determination and self-reliance. NAIA also organizes the annual Indian Education Tennessee Pow Wow and strives to serve all Native Americans, regardless of tribe or gender.

