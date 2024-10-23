Health Tech Academy Launches Affordable Medical Assistant Bootcamp

Online healthcare educator, Health Tech Academy releases affordable Medical Assistant program for students seeking employment in allied health care.

Instead of spending six figures on a four-year college degree, students can learn everything they’ll need to pass the CCMA certification exam and become a medical assistant in 16 weeks, for $1,250.” — Danish Khan

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy is excited to announce the launch of an affordable medical assistant bootcamp , engineered to prepare aspiring medical assistants for bright futures in allied health. The 16-week program prepares students seeking their first career, or their next career, in healthcare with the skills they’ll need for meaningful employment.More affordable than virtually every other available medical assistant program, the Health Tech Academy Online Medical Assistant Bootcamp is available for only $1,250. The total cost covers instruction and educational materials, including HTA’s Medical Assistant E-Book. It also grants students regular check-ins with Student Services and six-month post-program access to career coaching.Students can also choose to pay $49 per week, for six months, to pay off their tuition without any interest.Students will learn in-demand skills in vital sign measurement, laboratory tests, and electronic medical record systems (EMRs), through a combination of hands-on labs and self-paced education. The curriculum introduces learners to fundamental concepts in anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, and clinical procedures. The program is also structured to help students pass the Certified Clinical medical Assistant certification from the National Healthcare Association.“We’re excited to launch an affordable medical assistant bootcamp designed to empower aspiring medical assistants with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the healthcare field.” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. “We want to make healthcare careers accessible to any student, from any background, regardless of their financial capacity – and this program is a huge step toward that goal.”All students are eligible for HTA’s medical assistant bootcamp as long as they have obtained a high school diploma or completed their GED.“This new medical assistant bootcamp empowers students to take control of their own education – and their own careers” said Health Tech Academy’s Product Manager Danish Khan. “Instead of spending six figures on a four-year college degree, students can learn everything they’ll need to pass the CCMA certification exam and become a medical assistant in 16 weeks, for just $1,250.”If you would like more information about Health Tech Academy and our new medical assistant bootcamp, please visit the program page or call (855) 590-6601 to learn more.

