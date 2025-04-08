Etech Joins Everest Group’s Clinton Global Initiative Pledge to Grow Impact Sourcing Workforce to 1 Million by 2030

Etech Global Services Matt Rocco - President & CEO

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Etech Global Services ("Etech"), a global leader in customer engagement solutions , today announced its participation in Everest Group’s Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Pledge to grow the impact sourcing workforce to 1 million individuals by 2030. This commitment aligns with Etech's longstanding mission to create meaningful employment opportunities in underserved communities while delivering exceptional service solutions for clients worldwide.The CGI Pledge, recognized by former President Bill Clinton, represents a collaborative effort among enterprises, service providers, governments, and non-governmental organizations to dramatically increase the impact sourcing workforce by connecting hundreds of thousands of marginalized individuals to new jobs."At Etech, we believe in the transformative power of employment opportunities that extend beyond economic benefits to create lasting social change," said Etech's President & CEO Matt Rocco . "By joining the Clinton Global Initiative Pledge, we're formalizing our commitment to expanding our impact sourcing initiatives and contributing to the global goal of one million impact workers by 2030."“Etech Global Services’ commitment to the Clinton Global Initiative Pledge is a testament to the power of impact sourcing to unlock talent in underserved communities while delivering high-value business outcomes,” said Rita N. Soni, Principal Analyst at Everest Group. “Etech’s focus on small-town inclusion and the increasingly complex work being performed by impact workers demonstrate that the inclusive talent strategy is not just a viable model—it’s a smart, scalable strategy for companies looking to build a resilient and diverse workforce. As more organizations and their clients recognize these benefits, we have an incredible opportunity to expand this movement and create lasting change.”Technology and Innovation as Enablers of GrowthEtech's approach to workforce development is distinguished by significant investments in technology and innovation designed to empower all employees, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The company's "Etech Ru University" program provides comprehensive skills training that opens doors to new possibilities and fosters a culture of continuous learning across the entire organization.The implementation of advanced AI tools for training offers immersive, real-world experiences that build confidence and competence among all workers. Additionally, Etech has developed cutting-edge native speech recognition systems and Large Language Models, putting advanced technology directly in the hands of employees and equipping them with valuable skills for the future job market."Our technology investments benefit our entire workforce while creating special pathways to success for impact workers," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech. "By combining technological innovation with human development, we're creating an environment where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive, grow, and realize their full potential."Strategic Expansion Supporting Workforce DevelopmentAs part of its commitment to growth and the CGI Pledge, Etech has made significant investments in expanding its presence globally, with particular focus on regions like India and Jamaica. These expansions include over 30,000 square feet of new operational space and 1,000 additional seats, supporting the company's overall growth while creating substantial opportunities for impact workers within these communities."Our global expansions support Etech's comprehensive growth strategy while simultaneously advancing our impact sourcing goals," added Mr. Matt Rocco. "These investments strengthen our ability to serve clients while creating economic opportunities in communities where they're needed most. Each new facility serves as a catalyst for local economic growth, benefiting our entire workforce while creating special opportunities for impact workers."Community Development and EmpowermentEtech's community engagement program extends beyond employment to include comprehensive development initiatives. The company maintains partnerships with organizations like United Way, American Heart Association, and Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating a web of support that touches every aspect of workers' lives, from health and education to financial stability and community service.Regular sessions on nutrition, mental health, and financial literacy demonstrate Etech's commitment to the overall well-being of its workforce. The company also invests in local schools in U.S., India, and Jamaica, ensuring that the next generation has the tools and resources needed for success.People-First ApproachCentral to Etech's success are Servant Leadership and its people-first approach that creates a culture of ownership and empowerment where all employees, including impact workers, feel confident in contributing ideas and driving positive change. The company actively solicits feedback from employees at all levels, ensuring diverse perspectives inform business decisions.The company's dedicated leadership development department ensures that every employee, including those from impact sourcing programs, has the opportunity to become a leader, not just in their job but in their community, further multiplying the positive effects of Etech's workforce development initiatives.About EtechEtech is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions, specializing in voice, chat, email, and social media customer service, as well as quality assurance, AI technology, and consulting services. With a strong focus on responsible business practices including impact sourcing, Etech operates globally with a mission to make a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities. Learn more: www.etechgs.com About Everest Group:Everest Group is a leading research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. We guide clients through today’s market challenges and strengthen their strategies by applying contextualized problem-solving to their unique situations. This drives maximum operational and financial performance and transformative experiences. Our deep expertise and tenacious research focused on technology, business processes, and engineering through the lenses of talent, sustainability, and sourcing delivers precise and action-oriented guidance. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) PledgeEverest Group has pledged to dramatically increase the impact sourcing workforce by providing research and enablement tools, sharing best practices, and engaging enterprises, service providers, governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in collaborative efforts. The commitment aims to grow the impact sourcing workforce to 1 million by 2030. Learn more at https://www.everestgrp.com/clinton-global-initiative

