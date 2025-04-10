Intersec Achieves Red Hat OpenShift Certifications

About

Intersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 90 clients in 40 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our mission-critical communication solutions cover 400 million people around the world. Intersec is a leading vendor in location intelligence, spatial computing, and telecom data monetization, as acknowledged by Gartner®. Headquartered in France, Intersec places Privacy by Design well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

