2nd Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia - A Key Platform for Decarbonizing the Aviation, Maritime, and Bioenergy Sectors

2nd Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia 20-21 May 2025 Tokyo Marriott Hotel BioInnovAsia 2025 summit - May 20-23 Tokyo Marriott Hotel

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join 300+ biofuels and biomass executives at 2nd Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia , hosted by CMT, on May 20-21, 2025, at the Tokyo Marriott Hotel, to advance sustainable fuel, for aviation and shipping, and carbon removal solutions. Co-located with the 15th Biomass Pellet Trade Asia , this event is part of the broader 2nd Annual BioInnovAsia 2025 summit (May 20-23) , offering an all-inclusive platform for biofuels, biomass, biocarbon and carbon removal innovation.Cross-Sector Collaboration for DecarbonizationOn Day 2 (May 21, 2025), a joint session will unite biofuels, biocarbon and carbon removal experts to explore:• Sustainable marine biofuel supply chains• Decarbonization strategies for aviation & shipping• Carbon removal solutions (biochar, BECCS)This integration aims to foster synergies between industries, driving scalable low-carbon solutions.Biofuels and biocarbon technologies are critical components in the fight against climate change, and Biofuels & BioCarbon Asia 2025 will serve as the premier forum for discussing key topics like Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), green marine fuels, biochar, and carbon removal. With a combination of industry thought leaders, expert speakers, and a robust agenda, the summit promises to provide unique insights into the latest technological innovations and policy developments in biofuels and biocarbon.Critical topics shaping Asia’s bio-economy will be addressed:• Latest regulatory developments on fuel decarbonization in Asia Pacific, with focus on aviation and maritime in China, Japan and South Korea. Experts including Yisung Jung from STX Corporation, Shutong Liu from MotionECO and Kelvin Lee from IATA, will discuss the regional policy development on fuel decarbonization and the effective policies for SAF adoption.• Biofuel production capacity and feedstock availability in Asia will be key topics of discussion, with speakers such as Eason Chen from Sichuan Tianzhou International Trading Group and Yohei Haneo from Nippon Paper Industries offering insights on SAF production in China and bioethanol from wood biomass.• Market scaling & infrastructure panels on the Asian SAF market and strategies for scaling up bio-bunker and low-carbon fuels to meet shipping sector’s demands. Titled “Fuelling Decarbonization: Perspective on Bio & Low Carbon Fuels”, will feature experts from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical for the marine sector, while DHL Japan will be discuss their initiatives on both SAF and carbon reduction. Participants will also gain valuable insights into SAF adoption roadmaps in Asia, with a dedicated panel session that looks at how airlines, freight logistics, and airports are driving supply chain collaboration and scaling up SAF production.The conference will conclude daily with cocktail receptions, sponsored by Hanwa Co. Ltd and CM Biomass, for all participants to connect with peers and partners. Other supporters are sponsors RENOVA, Uniexport plus 20+ exhibitors and industry partners who are playing an essential role in making this event possible.Additionally, BioInnovAsia 2025 will also feature a concurrent track on Biocarbon & Torrefied Biomass on Day 1 (May 20, 2025), and a post-conference site visit to the Hirohata Biomass Power Plant & Control Union in Kobe City on May 23, 2025.With aviation, maritime, and bioenergy sectors at a decarbonization inflection point, this summit is the premier forum for technology & policy updates, strategic partnerships, market-ready solutions. For more information and registration, please visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250501&pu=307920 or contact huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.