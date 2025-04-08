Ayodhya Shines on the Global Stage with Grand Ram Navami 2025 Celebrations

Ram Mandir - A divine symbol of devotion and heritage standing tall in Ayodhya. Ram Ki Paidi’s peaceful ghats under the warmth of the sun. The ghats of Ayodhya sparkle with spiritual celebration at night. Aarti being performed in a divine atmosphere of chants and light A mesmerizing spectacle of lights and reflections on the Saryu River.

Uttar Pradesh Showcases Spiritual Heritage and Cultural Brilliance through the Ramayana Circuit and Historic Festivities

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic and unforgettable celebration, the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, India, once again drew global attention with its grand Ram Navami 2025 festivities. The city marked this year’s celebration with unmatched spiritual fervour and cultural grandeur, following the landmark Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in 2024, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. This year’s Ram Navami celebration stood out for its scale, devotion, and cultural spirit, making it a milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural tourism landscape.Ram Navami is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls on Chaitra Shukla Navami, the ninth day of the Hindu lunar calendar's Chaitra month. Revered as Maryada Purushottam (Supreme Being of Righteousness), Lord Ram symbolizes righteousness, compassion and dharma. The celebration is not only a religious occasion but also a reaffirmation of values deeply embedded in Indian civilization.The Uttar Pradesh Government and Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, under the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, have transformed Ram Navami 2025 into an event of global cultural resonance. Over 2.5 lakh oil lamps (diyas) were lit at Ram Ki Paidi, casting a mesmerizing glow across the banks of the sacred Saryu River—symbolizing the light of dharma and hope. For the first time, holy water from the Saryu was sprinkled using drones, offering a unique spiritual experience that blended traditional rituals with modern innovation. The celebrations also featured cultural performances, traditional fairs, local cuisine stalls, and visitor-friendly infrastructure, showcasing the best of the state’s rich heritage.Shri Ram Janmotsav Programme Highlights (06 April 2025):• Ramlala Abhishek (ritual bathing of the deity)• Shringaar (sacred adornment of Lord Ram)• The divine moment of Lord Ram Janm (birth)• Aarti evam Surya Tilak — where sunlight naturally formed a tilak (sacred mark) on Lord Ram’s forehead, marking a celestial tribute to the divine birth.The scale, devotion and innovation of this celebration have positioned Ayodhya as a beacon of spiritual tourism and cultural heritage on the world map.Explore the Ramayana Circuit: A Journey through DivinityThe Ramayana Circuit in Uttar Pradesh is a significant initiative aimed at promoting tourism and preserving the cultural heritage associated with the life of Lord Ram.• Ayodhya: Located just 10 km from Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya—birthplace of Lord Ram—now stands as a symbol of India’s spiritual renaissance.• Chitrakoot: About 10 km from Devangana Airport, Chitrakoot is where Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman spent 12 years of their exile. Key sites include Kamadgiri, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Dhara.• Bithoor: Located 63 km from Lucknow Airport, Bithoor is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram’s sons, Lav and Kush, and where Sage Valmiki composed the Ramayana.• Sultanpur: Approximately 97 km from Prayagraj, this site is home to places like Bijethua Mahaviran and Dhopap, associated with Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram’s journey.• Shringverpur: Situated just 40 km from Prayagraj, this legendary site marks where Nishadraj washed Lord Ram’s feet and offered him a boat to begin his exile.These sacred destinations are being actively promoted and developed through enhanced connectivity, heritage restoration and cultural festivals, attracting pilgrims, youth and international travellers interested in exploring India’s mythological legacy.The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department presents the Ramayana Circuit as an opportunity for visitors, devotees, and cultural enthusiasts to explore locations associated with the Ramayana. This initiative highlights sites where tradition, history, and religious significance come together.

The divine 'Abhishek'-Ram Navami -Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. April 6, 2025;09:30-10:30 AM

