10-Week Transformation Program to Unlock Effective Compliance

GRC Solutions launches 10 Weeks to a More Effective Compliance Training Program framework.

Our 10-week framework provides a clear, actionable roadmap for businesses to develop engaging, impactful training that genuinely changes behaviour and strengthens their overall GRC posture.” — Julian Fenwick, Founder & CEO, GRC Solutions

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRC Solutions , a leading provider of effective governance, risk, and online compliance training, today announced the launch of its comprehensive 10 Weeks to a More Effective Compliance Training Program framework.Available as a free downloadable resource, this practical guide is designed to help organisations transform their compliance training from a tick-box exercise into a strategic driver of ethical behaviour and risk management.Many organisations struggle to develop and offer compliance training that fosters employee engagement or instils a long lasting sense of responsibility. Recognising this challenge, GRC Solutions has developed a structured, week-by-week approach to building programs that not only meet regulatory requirements but also foster a genuine compliance-first culture.The 10-week framework addresses critical stages in developing an effective program, including:• Week 1: Identifying underlying training gaps and organisational risks proactively.• Week 3: Securing essential leadership buy-in and budget allocation.• Week 5: Customising training content for diverse roles and specific risk levels.• Week 7: Implementing strategies to embed compliance into the core workplace culture.• Week 10: Utilising data, analytics, and feedback for continuous program optimisation."Effective compliance training is fundamental to mitigating risk and building organisational integrity, yet it's often undervalued," said Julian Fenwick, Founder and CEO at GRC Solutions. "Our 10-week framework provides a clear, actionable roadmap for businesses to develop engaging, impactful training that genuinely changes behaviour and strengthens their overall GRC posture."The downloadable guide offers practical, step-by-step guidance, insights into industry best practices, and strategies to avoid common pitfalls that can lead to regulatory penalties, reputational damage, and employee disengagement. As a bonus, the resource includes a valuable compliance training checklist to help organisations implement best practices immediately.Organisations seeking to enhance the effectiveness and impact of their compliance training initiatives can download the free guide and checklist today. Get the free guide here.About GRC SolutionsGRC Solutions provides expert eLearning and training solutions focused on governance, risk, and compliance. Serving organisations across Australia, New Zealand, and key Asian markets including Singapore and Hong Kong, GRC Solutions helps businesses build robust compliance frameworks, manage risk effectively, and cultivate ethical workplace cultures through engaging and practical training programs. Contact us to learn how we can help your organisation or visit https://grc-solutions.com for more information.ENDS –

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.