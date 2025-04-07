MPD Investigating Mount Olivet Road Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.
On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at approximately 12:36 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 900 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, April 6, 2025, after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Maurice Tyner of no fixed address.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25049279
###
