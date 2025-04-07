MPD Investigating Eastern Avenue Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering gunshot wounds. After all lifesaving measures failed the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old DiCarlo Dickerson of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25049705

