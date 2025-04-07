MPD Makes Arrest in Columbia Heights Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at approximately 4:42 p.m., multiple suspects approached the victims in the 3100 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and struck one of the victims with a handgun. The suspects forcibly stole their property and fled the scene.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 20-year-old Orlin Lemus-Cruz of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Robbery While Armed.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25043649

###