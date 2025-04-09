Kyoto’s Cultural Allure to the World: 'Togiya Kiyamachi Oike Store' and E-Commerce site 'Kyo no Machikado TABIGOKORO'

course meal contents and prices of course meal a sample of crafts a sample of crafts crafts are made by the craftmanship

KYOTO, JAPAN, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the number of international visitors to Japan continues to rise each year, Satisfaction. Increase. Production Corp. (SIP Corp.; Headquarters: Kyoto City, Kyoto Prefecture; CEO: Takaaki Matsuzaki) is showcasing Kyoto’s deep cultural allure both domestically and internationally through its innovative cuisine restaurant, "Togiya Kiyamachi Oike Store", located in the heart of Kyoto, and its community-driven e-commerce website, "Kyo no Machikado TABIGOKORO".

■ "Togiya Kiyamachi Oike Store": Innovative Japanese and Chinese Cuisine Crafted by a Vegetable Sommelier

Located just a 2-minute walk from Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station, "Togiya Kiyamachi Oike Store", which is situated in a prime area perfect for tourism, is a viral restaurant known for its innovative Japanese and Chinese cuisines, featuring carefully selected seasonal vegetables chosen by a vegetable sommelier.

Designed around the concept of “a chef visiting your home”, the restaurant offers a warm atmosphere reminiscent of a cozy gathering at a friend’s house. Private rooms are also available, making it a popular choice for a wide range of people, such as for dates, girls’ nights out, and family gatherings.

Furthermore, the popular signature cuisine, "Kyoto White Miso and Soy Milk Hot Pot", offers a perfect blend of Kyoto’s traditional sweet white miso and the rich flavor of soy milk. With a vegan-friendly option available, the restaurant is highly praised for its consideration and flexibility in accommodating diverse dietary cultures.

Reservation URL: https://www.tablecheck.com/ja/togiya-kiyamachi

■ "Kyo no Machikado TABIGOKORO": Experience "Kyoto’s Street Corners" Online

The e-commerce site "Kyo no Machikado TABIGOKORO", founded on the concept of "bringing Kyoto’s hidden charms to the world," offers a wide range of products and services, including kimono, crafts, food, cultural experiences, and customized travel itineraries. With cross-border e-commerce support, international users can also get a taste of Kyoto’s allure.

【Main Product and Service Details】

- Kimono & Accessories: Kimono-related products that blend tradition and modernity

- Crafts: Washi paper plates, wooden crafts, white sake cups, etc.

- Food: Kyoto-produced miso, seasonings, and local ingredients

- Cultural Experiences: Exclusive Kyoto experiences such as gold leaf art, kimono dressing, etc.

- Travel Itinerary Planning: Customized travel itineraries featuring hidden gems across Kyoto

- Live & Online Tours: Virtual "Kyoto Stroll" series lets you explore from home

With international shipping (cross-border e-commerce) available, Kyoto enthusiasts worldwide can experience its authentic culture.

Official Website: https://matikado-tabigokoro.jp/

■ Connecting Local Communities and the World as a Hub Through "Experiential Sharing"

SIP Corp. will continue to promote a lifestyle that allows "a live-like-a-local travel experience in Kyoto" through the three pillars of dining, experiences, and products, aiming to serve as a bridge between the local community and the world. In response to increasing inbound demand, the company is also strengthening its multilingual and multicultural services, including foreign language support, live streaming content, and improved reservation accessibility.

【Company Overview】

Company Name: SIP Corp. (Satisfaction. Increase. Production Corporation)

Established: December 2015

Capital: 2 million yen

Representative: CEO Takaaki Matsuzaki

Address: 4-9-6 Kamikorikicho, Chukyo Ward, Kyoto City, Kyoto, 604-0923

TEL: 075-241-2788

Official Website: https://matikado-tabigokoro.jp/

【For Inquiries Regarding This Matter】

Contact Person: Takaaki Matsuzaki

Email: togiya.sanjyo@gmail.com

TEL: 075-241-2788

