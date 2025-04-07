Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,482 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 7, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:21 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Martin.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports regarding the following:

 

·         An annual report as mandated by Act 96 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report

·         An annual report in accordance with Act 128 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System regarding the Stress Testing Results as of June 30, 2024

·         An annual report as required pursuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380

·         House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380 as amended by Amendment A00077

·         House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 984

·         House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00165

·         House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00187

·         House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00213

·         House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00223

·         House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 383

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 383 as amended by Amendment A00078

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00172

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00188

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00212

·         House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00221

 

Committees on Committees

Democratic Caucus Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

April 7, 2025

 

Resolved that, Representative Robert Matzie resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee 

 

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee 

 

Representative Jim Haddock resigns from the Finance Committee 

 

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Finance Committee 

 

Representative Leanne Krueger resigns from the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee 

 

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee 

 

Representative Joshua Siegel resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

 

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee 

 

Representative Tina Davis resigns from the Liquor Control Committee 

 

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Liquor Control Committee

 

 Representative Lisa Borowski resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee 

 

Representative Jim Prokopiak is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee 

 

Representative Jim Prokopiak resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee 

 

Representative Lisa Borowski is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

 

Representative Ryan Bizzaro resigns from the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

 

Representative Jim Haddock is elected to the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee 

 

Representative Michael Schlossberg resigns from the Insurance Committee 

 

Representative Kyle Mullins is elected to the Insurance Committee 

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Rep. Dan Miller

Chairman

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 147     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 148     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 149     Children And Youth

HR 150     Children And Youth

HR 151     Health

HR 152     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 153     State Government

HR 154     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 155     Health

HR 156     Health

HR 157     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 158     Health

HR 159     Health

HR 160     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 161     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 162     State Government

HR 163     Health

HR 164     Health

HR 165     Judiciary

HR 166     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 167     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 168     Health

HR 169     Education

HR 170     Education

HR 171     State Government

HR 172     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 173     Local Government

HR 174     Health

HR 175     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 176     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 177     Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 178     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 179     Education

HR 180     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 181     Children And Youth

HR 182     Health

 

HB 32        Finance

HB 350     Children And Youth

HB 832     Health

HB 880     Health

HB 999     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1061   State Government

HB 1062   Housing And Community Development

HB 1063   Communications And Technology

HB 1064   Health

HB 1065   Judiciary

HB 1066   Professional Licensure

HB 1067   Commerce

HB 1068   Human Services

HB 1069   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1070   Health

HB 1071   Liquor Control

HB 1072   Finance

HB 1073   Finance

HB 1074   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1075   Game And Fisheries

HB 1076   Finance

HB 1077   Health

HB 1078   Education

HB 1079   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1080   Energy

HB 1081   Education

HB 1082   Professional Licensure

HB 1083   Professional Licensure

HB 1084   State Government

HB 1085   Transportation

HB 1086   Local Government

HB 1087   Finance

HB 1088   Insurance

HB 1089   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1090   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1091   Judiciary

HB 1092   Finance

HB 1093   Transportation

HB 1094   Housing And Community Development

HB 1095   Housing And Community Development

HB 1096   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1097   Judiciary

HB 1098   Judiciary

HB 1099   Judiciary

HB 1100   Human Services

HB 1101   Human Services

HB 1102   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1103   Commerce

HB 1104   Health

HB 1105   Appropriations

HB 1106   Professional Licensure

HB 1107   Health

HB 1108   Human Services

HB 1109   Judiciary

HB 1110   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1112   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1113   State Government

HB 1114   Judiciary

HB 1115   Education

HB 1116   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1117   Human Services

HB 1118   Liquor Control

HB 1119   Local Government

HB 1121   Education

HB 1122   Insurance

HB 1123   Insurance

HB 1124   Finance

HB 1125   Transportation

HB 1126   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1127   Professional Licensure

HB 1128   Human Services

HB 1129   Finance

HB 1139   State Government

HB 1141   Gaming Oversight

HB 1142   Transportation

HB 1143   Insurance

HB 1144   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1145   Judiciary

HB 1146   Local Government

HB 1147   Housing And Community Development

HB 1148   Judiciary

HB 1149   Housing And Community Development

HB 1150   Labor And Industry

HB 1151   Housing And Community Development

HB 1152   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1153   Health

HB 1154   Health

HB 1155   Energy

HB 1156   Human Services

HB 1157   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1158   State Government

HB 1160   State Government

HB 1161   Professional Licensure

HB 1162   State Government

HB 1163   Labor And Industry

HB 1164   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1165   Transportation

HB 1166   Labor And Industry

HB 1167   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

                   

SB 92        Judiciary

SB 96        Judiciary

SB 185      Transportation

SB 202      Commerce

SB 315      Education

SB 347      Judiciary

SB 403      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 404      Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 471      Judiciary

SB 472      State Government

SB 475      Judiciary

SB 490      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 109

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended

HB 183

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 322

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 354

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 409

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 448

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 467

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 541

From Transportation Reported as Amended

HB 543

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1085

From Transportation Reported as Committed

HB 1089

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 34

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 28

A Resolution designating March 26, 2025, as "Bangladesh Day" in Pennsylvania.           

192-11

HR 113

A Resolution recognizing April 26, 2025, as "Diabetic Eye Screening Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-3

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 8, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, April 07, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more