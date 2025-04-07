Daily Session Report for Monday, April 07, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 7, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:21 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Martin.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports regarding the following:

· An annual report as mandated by Act 96 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report

· An annual report in accordance with Act 128 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System regarding the Stress Testing Results as of June 30, 2024

· An annual report as required pursuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380

· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380 as amended by Amendment A00077

· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 984

· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00165

· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00187

· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00213

· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00223

· House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 383

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 383 as amended by Amendment A00078

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00172

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00188

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00212

· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00221

Committees on Committees

Democratic Caucus Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

April 7, 2025

Resolved that, Representative Robert Matzie resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Representative Jim Haddock resigns from the Finance Committee

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Finance Committee

Representative Leanne Krueger resigns from the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee

Representative Joshua Siegel resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

Representative Tina Davis resigns from the Liquor Control Committee

Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Liquor Control Committee

Representative Lisa Borowski resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee

Representative Jim Prokopiak is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee

Representative Jim Prokopiak resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

Representative Lisa Borowski is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee

Representative Ryan Bizzaro resigns from the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Representative Jim Haddock is elected to the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee

Representative Michael Schlossberg resigns from the Insurance Committee

Representative Kyle Mullins is elected to the Insurance Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Rep. Dan Miller

Chairman

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 147 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 148 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 149 Children And Youth

HR 150 Children And Youth

HR 151 Health

HR 152 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 153 State Government

HR 154 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 155 Health

HR 156 Health

HR 157 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 158 Health

HR 159 Health

HR 160 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 161 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 162 State Government

HR 163 Health

HR 164 Health

HR 165 Judiciary

HR 166 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 167 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 168 Health

HR 169 Education

HR 170 Education

HR 171 State Government

HR 172 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 173 Local Government

HR 174 Health

HR 175 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 176 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 177 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HR 178 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 179 Education

HR 180 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 181 Children And Youth

HR 182 Health

HB 32 Finance

HB 350 Children And Youth

HB 832 Health

HB 880 Health

HB 999 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1061 State Government

HB 1062 Housing And Community Development

HB 1063 Communications And Technology

HB 1064 Health

HB 1065 Judiciary

HB 1066 Professional Licensure

HB 1067 Commerce

HB 1068 Human Services

HB 1069 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1070 Health

HB 1071 Liquor Control

HB 1072 Finance

HB 1073 Finance

HB 1074 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1075 Game And Fisheries

HB 1076 Finance

HB 1077 Health

HB 1078 Education

HB 1079 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1080 Energy

HB 1081 Education

HB 1082 Professional Licensure

HB 1083 Professional Licensure

HB 1084 State Government

HB 1085 Transportation

HB 1086 Local Government

HB 1087 Finance

HB 1088 Insurance

HB 1089 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1090 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1091 Judiciary

HB 1092 Finance

HB 1093 Transportation

HB 1094 Housing And Community Development

HB 1095 Housing And Community Development

HB 1096 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1097 Judiciary

HB 1098 Judiciary

HB 1099 Judiciary

HB 1100 Human Services

HB 1101 Human Services

HB 1102 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1103 Commerce

HB 1104 Health

HB 1105 Appropriations

HB 1106 Professional Licensure

HB 1107 Health

HB 1108 Human Services

HB 1109 Judiciary

HB 1110 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1112 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1113 State Government

HB 1114 Judiciary

HB 1115 Education

HB 1116 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1117 Human Services

HB 1118 Liquor Control

HB 1119 Local Government

HB 1121 Education

HB 1122 Insurance

HB 1123 Insurance

HB 1124 Finance

HB 1125 Transportation

HB 1126 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1127 Professional Licensure

HB 1128 Human Services

HB 1129 Finance

HB 1139 State Government

HB 1141 Gaming Oversight

HB 1142 Transportation

HB 1143 Insurance

HB 1144 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1145 Judiciary

HB 1146 Local Government

HB 1147 Housing And Community Development

HB 1148 Judiciary

HB 1149 Housing And Community Development

HB 1150 Labor And Industry

HB 1151 Housing And Community Development

HB 1152 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1153 Health

HB 1154 Health

HB 1155 Energy

HB 1156 Human Services

HB 1157 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1158 State Government

HB 1160 State Government

HB 1161 Professional Licensure

HB 1162 State Government

HB 1163 Labor And Industry

HB 1164 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1165 Transportation

HB 1166 Labor And Industry

HB 1167 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 92 Judiciary

SB 96 Judiciary

SB 185 Transportation

SB 202 Commerce

SB 315 Education

SB 347 Judiciary

SB 403 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 404 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

SB 471 Judiciary

SB 472 State Government

SB 475 Judiciary

SB 490 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 28 A Resolution designating March 26, 2025, as "Bangladesh Day" in Pennsylvania. 192-11 HR 113 A Resolution recognizing April 26, 2025, as "Diabetic Eye Screening Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-3

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.