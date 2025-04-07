Daily Session Report for Monday, April 07, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 7, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:21 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Martin.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports regarding the following:
· An annual report as mandated by Act 96 of 2021, from the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report
· An annual report in accordance with Act 128 of 2020, from the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System regarding the Stress Testing Results as of June 30, 2024
· An annual report as required pursuant to the provisions of the Automobile Theft Prevention Act, from the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority regarding its 2024 Annual Report
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380
· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 380 as amended by Amendment A00077
· House Bill 408, Printer’s Number 984
· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00165
· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00187
· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00213
· House Bill 408, Printer's Number 984 as amended by Amendment A00223
· House Bill 411, Printer’s Number 383
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 383 as amended by Amendment A00078
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00172
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00188
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00212
· House Bill 411, Printer's Number 985 as amended by Amendment A00221
Committees on Committees
Democratic Caucus Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
April 7, 2025
Resolved that, Representative Robert Matzie resigns from the Game and Fisheries Committee
Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee
Representative Jim Haddock resigns from the Finance Committee
Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Finance Committee
Representative Leanne Krueger resigns from the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee
Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Aging and Older Adults Services Committee
Representative Joshua Siegel resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee
Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee
Representative Tina Davis resigns from the Liquor Control Committee
Representative Dan Goughnour is elected to the Liquor Control Committee
Representative Lisa Borowski resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee
Representative Jim Prokopiak is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee
Representative Jim Prokopiak resigns from the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee
Representative Lisa Borowski is elected to the Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee
Representative Ryan Bizzaro resigns from the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Representative Jim Haddock is elected to the Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities Committee
Representative Michael Schlossberg resigns from the Insurance Committee
Representative Kyle Mullins is elected to the Insurance Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Rep. Dan Miller
Chairman
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 147 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 148 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 149 Children And Youth
HR 150 Children And Youth
HR 151 Health
HR 152 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 153 State Government
HR 154 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 155 Health
HR 156 Health
HR 157 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 158 Health
HR 159 Health
HR 160 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 161 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 162 State Government
HR 163 Health
HR 164 Health
HR 165 Judiciary
HR 166 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 167 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 168 Health
HR 169 Education
HR 170 Education
HR 171 State Government
HR 172 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 173 Local Government
HR 174 Health
HR 175 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 176 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 177 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HR 178 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 179 Education
HR 180 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 181 Children And Youth
HR 182 Health
HB 32 Finance
HB 350 Children And Youth
HB 832 Health
HB 880 Health
HB 999 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1061 State Government
HB 1062 Housing And Community Development
HB 1063 Communications And Technology
HB 1064 Health
HB 1065 Judiciary
HB 1066 Professional Licensure
HB 1067 Commerce
HB 1068 Human Services
HB 1069 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1070 Health
HB 1071 Liquor Control
HB 1072 Finance
HB 1073 Finance
HB 1074 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1075 Game And Fisheries
HB 1076 Finance
HB 1077 Health
HB 1078 Education
HB 1079 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1080 Energy
HB 1081 Education
HB 1082 Professional Licensure
HB 1083 Professional Licensure
HB 1084 State Government
HB 1085 Transportation
HB 1086 Local Government
HB 1087 Finance
HB 1088 Insurance
HB 1089 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1090 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1091 Judiciary
HB 1092 Finance
HB 1093 Transportation
HB 1094 Housing And Community Development
HB 1095 Housing And Community Development
HB 1096 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1097 Judiciary
HB 1098 Judiciary
HB 1099 Judiciary
HB 1100 Human Services
HB 1101 Human Services
HB 1102 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1103 Commerce
HB 1104 Health
HB 1105 Appropriations
HB 1106 Professional Licensure
HB 1107 Health
HB 1108 Human Services
HB 1109 Judiciary
HB 1110 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1112 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1113 State Government
HB 1114 Judiciary
HB 1115 Education
HB 1116 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1117 Human Services
HB 1118 Liquor Control
HB 1119 Local Government
HB 1121 Education
HB 1122 Insurance
HB 1123 Insurance
HB 1124 Finance
HB 1125 Transportation
HB 1126 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1127 Professional Licensure
HB 1128 Human Services
HB 1129 Finance
HB 1139 State Government
HB 1141 Gaming Oversight
HB 1142 Transportation
HB 1143 Insurance
HB 1144 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1145 Judiciary
HB 1146 Local Government
HB 1147 Housing And Community Development
HB 1148 Judiciary
HB 1149 Housing And Community Development
HB 1150 Labor And Industry
HB 1151 Housing And Community Development
HB 1152 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1153 Health
HB 1154 Health
HB 1155 Energy
HB 1156 Human Services
HB 1157 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1158 State Government
HB 1160 State Government
HB 1161 Professional Licensure
HB 1162 State Government
HB 1163 Labor And Industry
HB 1164 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1165 Transportation
HB 1166 Labor And Industry
HB 1167 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
SB 92 Judiciary
SB 96 Judiciary
SB 185 Transportation
SB 202 Commerce
SB 315 Education
SB 347 Judiciary
SB 403 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
SB 404 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
SB 471 Judiciary
SB 472 State Government
SB 475 Judiciary
SB 490 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Amended
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
|
From Transportation Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating March 26, 2025, as "Bangladesh Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
192-11
|
A Resolution recognizing April 26, 2025, as "Diabetic Eye Screening Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-3
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.